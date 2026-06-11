Riyadh Air to launch daily Dubai flights on June 18

Saudi Arabia's new airline, Riyadh Air, will launch daily flights between Riyadh and Dubai on June 18, following the carrier's inaugural service to London Heathrow on Wednesday.

The route will be operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner as flight RX243, departing Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport at 2.05pm local time and arriving at Dubai International at 5pm local time after a journey of one hour and 55 minutes.

Passengers will be able to choose from Business Elite, Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins. Ticket prices start at SAR1,108 ($295) for an Economy return flight between Riyadh and Dubai.

The UAE route is among the first five destinations to go on sale. Flights to Jeddah will begin on June 14, Cairo on June 25, while Madrid and Manchester will join the network in July 17 and 23 respectively.

Following the inaugural London flight on Wednesday, Riyadh Air chief executive Tony Douglas told Reuters that early ticket sales had been encouraging, although he declined to provide booking figures.

The launch comes at a turbulent time for the aviation industry, with airlines across the Middle East dealing with conflict-related disruption, airspace restrictions and higher fuel costs.

However, Douglas suggested Riyadh Air could benefit from travellers seeking alternative gateways to the region.

"Perhaps to the point where some people have taken the view that it's a safe entry-exit point," he told Reuters, referring to Riyadh's position as a regional hub.

What is Riyadh Air?

Riyadh Air was officially launched in 2023. Photo: Riyadh Air Info

Launched in 2023, Riyadh Air is Saudi Arabia's second national carrier after Saudia and is owned by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund.

The airline forms a central part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to diversify the economy beyond oil by investing in sectors such as tourism, aviation, logistics and technology.

Douglas described Riyadh Air as "the biggest global aviation start-up in modern history". The airline expects to grow its fleet to eight aircraft by the end of July and plans to serve 22 destinations by March next year. By 2030, Riyadh Air aims to operate flights to more than 100 destinations worldwide as part of Saudi Arabia's wider Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.

The airline has orders for up to 72 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, as many as 60 Airbus A321neos and 50 Airbus A350s.

Inside Riyadh Air's cabin design

Business Elite cabin on Riyadh Air. Photo: Riyadh Air Info

When Riyadh Air unveiled its cabin interiors earlier this year, chief executive Douglas said the airline aspired to be the "Audrey Hepburn of the sky".

The Boeing 787 Dreamliners will feature four cabin classeswith a design inspired by Saudi Arabia's lavender fields and desert landscapes.

Business Elite and Business will share a fully flat-bed 1-2-1 layout, with AC power, USB-C and USB-A charging and high-fidelity sound delivered through the headrests. Passengers in all cabins will also have access to Bluetooth audio connectivity and traditional headphone jacks.

Economy cabin on Riyadh Air. Photo: Riyadh Air Info

Premium Economy will feature additional storage, expandable surfaces, privacy headrest wings and four USB-C charging points at every seat.

Economy passengers will have six-way adjustable headrests and two USB-C charging points per seat.

Across all four cabins, Riyadh Air says seats have been designed with plush foam cushioning and premium fabrics to improve comfort on longer journeys.

Couture uniforms

Riyadh Air's cabin crew unforms have been designed by acclaimed Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Ashi Studio. Photo: Riyadh Air Info

Riyadh Air's cabin crew uniforms were unveiled during Paris Haute Couture Week in 2024, created by acclaimed Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Ashi Studio.

The collection was inspired by the glamour of air travel's golden age and features a colour palette of deep amethyst, mocha and lavender, reflecting Riyadh Air's wider brand identity. The uniforms include tailored jackets, capes, hats and accessories designed to combine contemporary luxury with Saudi heritage.

Crew uniform designs were inspired by the glamour of air travel's golden age, designer Ashi said. Photo: Riyadh Air Info

The airline said the designs were intended to reflect its ambition to become a modern global carrier while showcasing Saudi creativity on the international stage.

“We are making a mark in history,” Ashi told The National. “Fashion and aviation have seen collaborations in the past, but its pinnacle was over 50 years ago, and I was keen to be inspired by that time.”