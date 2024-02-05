Travel Unpacked: The Lana opens in Dubai and $84,000 Valentine's package is launched

The first Dorchester Collection hotel in the Middle East has officially started welcoming guests, while Burj Al Arab has been ranked number one in the UAE.

Over in the US, an $84,000 exclusive Valentine's weekend escape is on offer and the country's first Pixar-themed hotel has opened its doors.

Here's a round-up of recent travel and tourism news – in case you missed it.

Dorchester Collection opens first Middle East hotel

The Lana, Dubai has started welcoming its first guests to its Marasi Bay marina location, as the Dorchester Collection arrives in the Middle East for the first time.

The upscale hotel operator, which is headquartered in London and owned by the Brunei Investment Agency, now has ten properties around the world and this is its first new opening in more than a decade.

The UAE's newest hotel makes an architectural statement, having been designed by renowned British architects Foster + Partners. It has 30 floors, 225 rooms and suites, eight dining outlets and the country's first Dior Spa, which is set to open in April.

It also features a central podium, referred to as The Lana Promenade, which houses retail outlets and restaurants, as well as an infinity rooftop pool.

The culinary offering is headlined by restaurants by Michelin-lauded chefs Jean Imbert, Martin Berasategui and pastry wunderkind Angelo Musa. This includes modern Mediterranean spot Riviera and Jara, which will serve Basque cuisine from mid February.

Room rates start from Dh3,400 ($926) per night.

Burj Al Arab named most recommended hotel in the UAE

Burj Al Arab is one of the UAE's most famous landmarks. Photo: Burj Al Arab

The hotel and airline brands most recommended in the UAE have been revealed in the YouGov Hotel and Airline Advocacy Rankings 2024.

This scores brands higher in terms of recommendations among their customers from January 1 to December 31 last year. Results are based on data gathered from the YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks hundreds of brands in the UAE across 16 metrics.

Burj Al Arab, Emirates Palace and Atlantis, The Palm lead the hotel segment, while Emirates, Singapore Airlines and Etihad Airways are the most recommended airlines.

The Ritz-Carlton, Jumeirah, Anantara, Hilton, Shangri-La, Waldorf Astoria and Marriott round out the top 10 in the hospitality sector.

For airlines, it's Qatar Airways, Cathay Pacific, British Airways, Saudia, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Turkish Airlines and Oman Air.

New study names best skiing destinations in Europe

Aleko in Bulgaria has been named the best ski resort in Europe, according to a study conducted by winter sports insurance company SportsCover Direct.

The research looked at eight metrics from skiresort.info, including total price for a day ski pass, average star rating, number of ski lifts, highest elevation, slope lengths, median price of hotels and number of hotels within 10 kilometres.

Aleko, which is located in Vitosha, scored highly due to accessibility to hotels, elevation and an average of 22 euros ($24) for an adult day lift pass.

Hunedoara County, Romania came in second, followed by Ravna Planina in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Tornik – Zlatibor in Serbia and Kolasin 1450 and Kolasin 1600 in Montenegro round out the top five.

First fully Pixar-themed hotel opens in the US

Disneyland Resort celebrates the grand opening of Pixar Place Hotel in Anaheim, California. Photo: Disneyland Resort

America's first fully Pixar-themed hotel has opened in a 15-storey property overlooking Disney California Adventure Park.

The 479 rooms and public spaces celebrate Pixar Animation Studios through character artwork and illustrations of the studio's stories, from Finding Nemo to Coco and many more.

The famous Pixar Lamp, in the form of a large sculpture, sits in the lobby, while a giant mobile representing the beginning stages of filmmaking floats from the skylight above.

There are two signature suites: the Coco Suite, which pays tribute to Miguel and his family's legacy through Oaxacan art; and the Incredibles Suite that features Parr family memorabilia with a spy-fi twist.

More attractions include rooftop recreation areas, the Pixar Shorts Court for outdoor games, a Pixel Pool, a Finding Nemo-themed splash pad and a water slide.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel becomes certified autism centre

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel has become the first within the UAE's homegrown hospitality group to earn certified autism centre status, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

This demonstrates the property's commitment to providing an inclusive and accessible experience, with particular attention to fostering a welcoming environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

As part of the certification process, hotel staff are trained on autism and sensory awareness, while an on-site assessment is conducted to develop sensory guides, which include details regarding lighting, noise and other sensory inputs in various areas.

It comes as part of a city-wide initiative, led by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, to establish the city as the first certified autism destination in the eastern hemisphere. This designation, granted by IBCCES, is for communities offering an array of autism-certified accommodations, leisure and entertainment options.

$84,000 Valentine's weekend escape on offer in North America

The Valentine's package includes a stay in a villa in Turks and Caicos. Photo: Paramount Business Jets

Costing $84,000, a romantic getaway package on offer this week in the US includes a journey for two to Turks and Caicos aboard a private jet, with a stay in an exclusive villa.

Paramount Business Jets has teamed up with luxury villa rental agency Exceptional Villas to create the Valentine's Day experience.

It starts on February 9 in New York, where a couple will take off on a three-hour flight to the tropical archipelago, where they will stay for two nights in a two-bedroom beachfront villa on Long Bay Beach. The accommodation boasts a chef, personal butler, a heated pool, hot tub and fitness facilities.

The package also includes twice-daily housekeeping, two one-hour Swedish massages in the villa, oceanfront group yoga sessions and a choice of non-motorised water sports, from kayaking to snorkelling.

New coastal Anantara property to open in Oman

A new Anantara resort will be located in Bandar Al Khairan, Muscat. Photo: Minor Hotels

A new Anantara resort in Bandar Al Khairan, on the Omani coast about 45 minutes from Muscat, is slated to open in 2026.

The property will feature 121 rooms, chalets and one and two-bedroom villas along the mountain shoreline facing the Gulf of Oman. A selection of these will have private pools.

There will also be five dining outlets, including an all-day restaurant, signature venue, beach spot, cafe and rooftop bar. Other features include an infinity pool, children's splash pool, kids' and teens' clubs, and a helipad.

There will also be a focus on wellbeing with an Anantara Spa and fitness centre, plus a private stargazing majlis.

This will be the third Anantara resort in Oman and will be locally owned by the same company behind Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara on the country's south coast.