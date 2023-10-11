Emirates airline to reduce flights to Tel Aviv amid Israel-Gaza war

Emirates airline is reducing the number of daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv as of Friday.

The UAE carrier, which currently operates three flights a day to the Israeli city, will now operate only one until October 31.

The move comes amid a war between Israel and Gaza that started when Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on the south of the country on Saturday.

“Due to operational reasons, we are reducing operations to/from Tel Aviv to one daily flight, EK933/934, from October 13 until October 31, 2023," an Emirates representative told The National.

"We continue to monitor the situation in Israel, and are in close contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments.

"The safety of our passengers, employees and operations will always be our top priority.”

The first Emirates airline flight to Tel Aviv took off in June last year, carrying 335 passengers from Dubai International Airport. Flight EK931 marked the start of a daily service between the two cities, which was the latest step in strengthening ties between the UAE and Israel.

Etihad Airways resumes flights, while Wizz Air Abu Dhabi postpones

Major international airlines and cruise ships are either delaying or cancelling journeys to and from Israel this week due to the continuing war.

On Wednesday, 38 per cent of flights at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport were being cancelled, while 35 per cent were delayed, according to real-time flight-tracker platform Flightradar24.com. However, those percentages are down from 47 and 41, respectively, on Tuesday.

Etihad Airways had temporarily suspended its operations, but resumed services on Wednesday. “The safety of passengers and employees is the highest priority for Etihad,” reads a statement from the Abu Dhabi airline.

“Etihad continues its policy of vigilance and continuing review, and is monitoring the situation closely through liaison with regulatory authorities and continuous intelligence reports. Any change to future operations will be communicated to affected guests immediately.”

Etihad flight EY593 landed on time in Tel Aviv at 1.05pm on Wednesday, according to Ben Gurion's arrivals board.

Flydubai also continues to fly to Tel Aviv, although the airline has had to cancel a few scheduled flights.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, however, postponed all of its flights on Wednesday. "We are monitoring the ongoing situation in Israel very closely and are in touch with the relevant authorities on a daily basis," a representative told The National.

"All affected passengers are being contacted directly via email or text and provided with rebooking or refund options. The safety and security of passengers, crew, and aircraft is our number one priority."

Other global airlines to pause operations include Gulf Air, Swiss Air, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Cathay Pacific.

The Hong Kong airline has cancelled a flight on Thursday, and plans to review its schedule ahead of services on Friday and Sunday.

Delta said its flights have been “cancelled into this week”, while United has paused “until conditions allow them to resume”.