First Emirates airline passenger flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv takes off

The first Emirates airline flight to Tel Aviv took off on Thursday, carrying 335 passengers from Dubai International Airport.

Flight EK931 marks the start of a daily service between the two cities, the latest step in increasing ties between the UAE and Israel. The plane that left Dubai was a Boeing 777 Gamechanger.

The route will be serviced by three Boeing 777-300ERs, each featuring eight private suites in first class, 42 seats in business class and more than 300 economy seats.

"The new daily service will provide Israeli travellers convenient access to Dubai, with easy connections to popular holiday destinations" also in the Emirates network, the company said.

"Emirates will also offer convenient access into Tel Aviv from diverse points across its network, with multiple daily and weekly flights, many of which are home to thriving Jewish communities."

We currently are on the inaugural @emirates flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. I wish this new airway will open a new path of opportunities for our people and strengthen the ties between the two countries. Thank you @emirates for leading this way, and congratulations on your success. pic.twitter.com/oK7lLiNYv8 — Mohamed Al Khaja (@AmbAlKhaja) June 23, 2022

The UAE's ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, praised the airline in a tweet sent from the flight.

The UAE and Israel normalised ties in September 2020 with the Abraham Accords, opening up cultural, economic and diplomatic ties. Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan joined the Accords soon after.

The first commercial passenger flight from the UAE to Israel, an Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed in October 2020. The first direct route from Dubai to Tel Aviv came from budget airline flydubai.