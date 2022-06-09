President Sheikh Mohamed meets Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Israeli leader is on a one-day visit, the first since Sheikh Mohamed was elected president.

Mr Bennett offered his condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa and paid him tribute for helping to promote peace, and building bridges of co-operation.

He congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on becoming the president and wished him success in leading his country to more progress and development. Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Bennett and wished the people of Israel stability and prosperity, state news agency Wam reported.

Both discussed opportunities to co-operate in various sectors, including food security and health.

The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and member of the Executive Council, and Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, a number of officials and the delegation accompanying the Israeli prime minister.

Mr Bennett last visited the UAE in December 2021, a landmark moment for an Israeli leader.

It was the first official trip to the UAE by an Israeli prime minister after the two nations formalised relations in 2020.

Since the UAE formally established ties with Israel, through the signing of the Abraham Accords in September 2020, much work has been done to bolster a flourishing friendship.

Read More UAE and Israel sign comprehensive economic partnership agreement

In 2021, the UAE Cabinet approved the opening of an embassy in Tel Aviv and the two nations have strengthened bonds in a variety of sectors, from culture to trade.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also visited the Emirates on January 30, for a two-day visit.

It was the first state visit by an Israeli president to the UAE and the high-profile visit by Mr Herzog strengthened relations between the two countries.