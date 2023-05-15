Emirates airline extends suspension of flights to Khartoum

Emirates and flydubai have extended the suspension of flights to Khartoum.

Emirates has cancelled flights to Sudan until August 31 “at the earliest”.

In an update on its website, Emirates said the cancellations were “due to a deteriorating situation of civil unrest in Khartoum”.

“Customers connecting on Emirates or flydubai flights to Sudan will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice,” the airline said. “We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum and updates with regards to Emirates operations will be published in due course.”

An evacuee holds a sleeping toddler as she boards an Abu Dhabi-bound plane in Port Sudan. AFP

Passengers who have bookings with travel agents have been advised to contact them for alternative travel arrangements or refund requests.

Travellers who booked directly with Emirates can complete the airline's refund form or contact the airline's local office for rebooking options.

Low-cost airline flydubai has also extended its suspension on services to Sudan.

“Due to the ongoing situation in Sudan, all flydubai flights between Dubai and Khartoum Airport have been temporarily suspended,” a representative for the airline told The National. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and revise our schedule accordingly.

“The safety of our crew and passengers is our number-one priority, we apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules.”

Flydubai normally operates a daily service to the Sudanese capital.

The National contacted Sharjah's Air Arabia for an update on the airline's flight cancellations to Khartoum. The low-cost airline had suspended flights to Sudan until further notice and booking capabilities for the route remain disabled on its website until June 1.

Several airlines suspended flights to Khartoum after fighting broke out on April 15, after weeks of tension between army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Rapid Support Forces commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo, his deputy on the ruling, military-led Sovereign Council.

Saudi Arabia's national airline Saudia cancelled all flights to and from Khartoum until further notice after one of its planes was shot at while preparing to take-off from Khartoum airport on the first day of clashes.

Turkish Airlines has also suspended flights to and from Khartoum until May 31 at the earliest, and Qatar Airways has no flights operating between Doha and Sudan before the end of this month.

The unrest in the Sudanese capital has killed hundreds and displaced more than 700,000 people, latest UN data indicates.

The UAE has supported several evacuation flights from Sudan, with citizens from several countries arriving in the Emirates. The country has also sent several aid flights carrying medical supplies and food to Sudan in a show of solidarity with the North African nation.