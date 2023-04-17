Emirates and flydubai extend Sudan flight suspensions

UAE airlines have extended a suspension on passenger fights to and from Sudan amid ongoing civil unrest in the African nation.

Emirates has cancelled flights between Dubai and Khartoum until at least April 25.

The airline had originally announced a suspension until April 17.

“Due to a deteriorating situation of civil unrest in Khartoum, all Emirates flights to/from Khartoum are cancelled from April 15 until April 25,” said an Emirates statement.

“Customers connecting on Emirates or flydubai flights to Khartoum will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice.

Emirates and flydubai have extended suspensions on flights to and from Sudan. Photo: Chris James

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum and updates with regards to Emirates operations will be published in due course.”

Low-cost airline flydubai has also extended its suspension on services to Sudan.

“Due to the ongoing situation in Sudan, all flydubai flights between Dubai and Khartoum Airport (KRT) have been cancelled between April 15 and 25 inclusively,” a representative for the airline told The National.

“Passengers connecting to Khartoum will not be accepted for their onward travel. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and revise our schedule accordingly.”

Flydubai normally operates a daily service to the Sudanese capital.

Passengers who had travel to Sudan booked should contact their travel agents directly or reach out to Emirates or flydubai for rebooking options.

On Saturday, a Saudia flight departing Khartoum airport was shot at while preparing to take off. The Saudi airline has since suspended all flights to and from Sudan.

Sharjah's Air Arabia has also suspended flights until further notice.

Khartoum was the site of a third day of fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Monday, in what is the latest in Sudan’s seemingly endless civil wars since independence in 1956.

It is the first time that the capital has been at the centre of the violence.