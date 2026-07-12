England player ratings v Norway: Bellingham 9, Kane 6, Pickford 5

Jude Bellingham struck twice as England came from behind to beat Norway in extra time and book their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

The Real Madrid midfielder cancelled out Andreas Schjelderup's opener late in the first half, before completing his brace in extra time to send Thomas Tuchel's side through.

England, whose sole World Cup triumph came on home soil 60 years ago, secured just their fourth semi-final berth in history and their second in the past three tournaments.

They will face Argentina, who beat Switzerland 3-1 in extra time for a place in the final in Atlanta on Wednesday. The final is on June 19.

What they said

England's Jude Bellingham: "Character, perseverance [got us through]; even when things weren't working, we gave everything we got. I'm so proud of the team. It was a victory for everyone. The whole country wins – everyone behind us, the staff."

Thomas Tuchel, England coach: "We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today. The result is fantastic – we're in the last four – but I'm not happy with the performance. We got lucky today. We need to play better."

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 5/10: Nothing to do until an easy save from a 34th-minute Erling Haaland header. Thirty seconds later, Schjelderup scored from a cross-cum-shot, which Pickford will be disappointed to have conceded. He then saved a shot from Martin Odegaard, fumbled a Haaland effort and didn’t play to his normal level.

Ezri Konsa - 8/10: Played well at right-back. His 76th-minute clearance after Norway hit the bar was key, while an early bad pass to Stones was almost costly. He came off shattered.

Marc Guehi - 7/10: Hard against Haaland but comfortable at it. He got out quickly to make a block from a 103rd-minute Antonio Nusa shot. It was a hard game in the heat and humidity, but England prevailed.

John Stones - 7/10: Came in at centre-half and gave the ball away after 33 minutes to set up a Norway chance. Played eight games in as many months and it showed. Crossed well towards Kane on 95 minutes and made two interceptions.

Nico O'Reilly - 7/10: Improved in a difficult role to play as the game went on. Dispossessed Alexander Sorloth, whipped in two crosses amid early England dominance. Intervened well on Oscar Bobb late on.

Elliot Anderson - 7/10: Initially effective in an advanced role, making tackles and winning duels. Fouled before Norway thought they’d scored a second. Busy in a deeper role tracking Odegaard in the second half after Rice went off and England’s midfield were bested, but he was a key performer.

Declan Rice - 5/10: He was ill before the game, and it showed during it with poor corners, though he sprayed the ball around well. England were sloppy and lucky. An important player when fit.

Jude Bellingham - 9/10: Brilliant equaliser, set up by his first touch just before the break. Wonder pass towards Kane soon after. A shame to see him played deeper in the second half. Got the second, following up for the rebound in the 93rd minute. So intelligent. World-class.

Noni Madueke - 5/10: Involved in the early attacks but nothing compared to Gordon on the other side. And when he was on the ball he made too many wrong decisions.

Harry Kane - 6/10: He blasted a free kick over in the 28th minute and shot from distance in the 45th minute. Put the ball in the back of the net, but it was offside. He was quieter in the second half.

Anthony Gordon - 7/10: Super ball to the edge of the box to set up Bellingham's first goal. Busy down the left where England threatened most. Lively.

Substitutes

Bukayo Saka (on for Madueke at half-time) - 7/10: Smart cross towards far post on 78 minutes. Even better one after trickery in the 87th minute. Two efforts on goal in the 109th minute.

Eberechi Eze (on for Rice at half-time) - 6/10: Oddly put in place of Bellingham with the Real Madrid man withdrawn to a deeper role. Used body well to win the ball.

Reece James (on for Gordon on 70') - 6/10: Almost gave the ball away with his first touch. Played centre midfield, despite being a right-back.

Djed Spence (on for O’Reilly on 85') - 8/10: Brought on to deal with Bobb. Did that. Ran into the box and drew the foul which led to an England penalty, one which was then reviewed and not given. Impressive.

Morgan Rogers (on for Konsa on 89') - 7/10: Excellent. A shot from distance led to England’s second goal.

Dan Burn (on for Bellingham on 110') - N/A.