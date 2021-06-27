Serena Williams joins growing list of stars skipping Tokyo Olympics

American tennis great Serena Williams has revealed she will not be a part of the US team at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-times Grand Slam singles champion thus joined a growing list of tennis stars to withdraw from the Games.

"Yeah, I'm actually not on the Olympic list. Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," Serena, 39, said at her pre-Wimbledon press conference.

Serena made her debut at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and has won four gold medals. She had earlier stated that she was not eager to travel for the Games as that would have meant staying away from her three-year-old daughter Olympia.

However, on Sunday, Serena did not give any particular reason for her decision.

"There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympics decision. I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry."

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem have already decided not to compete in Tokyo, while Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have not yet committed to the event.

Serena is the joint most successful Olympian in tennis history alongside sister Venus, having won one gold medal in singles and three in doubles.