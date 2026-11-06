WTA Finals: Rybakina targets repeat as Sabalenka seeks elusive title in Indian Wells

The WTA Finals will kick off on Sunday in Indian Wells, bringing together the top eight women of the 2026 season.

Originally set to take place in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, for a third and final edition, the tournament was relocated from one desert to another, landing in California’s Coachella Valley for a one-off staging before it heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the next three years.

Here are the main talking points surrounding this year’s WTA Finals.

Rybakina eyeing rare repeat

Last season, Rybakina was the last player to punch her ticket to the WTA Finals, only securing her place among the tour’s elite eight with a strong late push during the Asian swing.

This year, the Kazakh star arrives in Indian Wells as the world No 1, headlining the field on the back of a tremendous past 12 months that included two Grand Slam title runs and a tour-leading four-trophy haul overall.

No player has successfully defended the WTA Finals crown since Serena Williams completed a three-peat in 2014.

Rybakina is in form, having won the US Open and Ningbo within the last two months, and says the lingering foot injury she picked up during the summer has been improving.

She can take confidence from the fact she has triumphed on the courts of Indian Wells in the past, lifting the WTA 1000 trophy there in 2023 (and was the runner-up this year), and holds a strong 16-4 record at the venue.

The top seed has won the WTA Finals title 23 times, most recently Ashleigh Barty in 2019. Rybakina will attempt to make it 24.

She’ll open proceedings against eighth-seeded Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova on Sunday.

Sabalenka chasing elusive title

It’s hard to believe that Aryna Sabalenka has never won the WTA Finals, and the Belarusian will try to change that on her sixth consecutive appearance at the event.

Twice a WTA Finals runner-up, in 2022 and 2025, Sabalenka will be pleased with the tournament being held in Indian Wells, a place at which she has enjoyed great success, winning the WTA 1000 there this year and reaching the final in 2023 and 2025.

The 28-year-old has no chance of getting back her No 1 ranking from Rybakina this season, but will want to finish her year on a high note, given she hasn’t won a title since March and had a sub-par Asian swing, winning just one match across Beijing and Wuhan last month.

The No 2 seed spearheads Group 2 and will commence her WTA Finals journey against Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Muchova on Monday.

Debutantes out to make a statement

Seven players have won the title at the WTA Finals on their tournament debut, most recently Barty in 2019.

Three players have a shot at joining that elite club at this year’s edition: Mirra Andreeva, Muchova and Noskova.

Last year, Andreeva and her team made a mistake with her scheduling that allowed Rybakina to overtake her at the last minute in the rankings, leaving the Russian teenager out of the top eight. Andreeva qualified in doubles, though, and was in Riyadh as a singles alternate and a doubles contestant alongside Diana Shnaider.

“I think we're not going to make that mistake again,” she said in Riyadh last year, and she stayed true to her word, qualifying for the Finals nearly a month ahead of the tournament.

The 19-year-old claimed a maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros this year, and reached two WTA 1000 finals, including Beijing last month.

She’s ranked a career-high No 3 in the world and is 4-5 head-to-head against her fellow Group 2 players at Indian Wells (2-4 v Sabalenka, 1-1 v Svitolina, 1-0 v Muchova).

Andreeva will be comfortable in the conditions, given she won the Indian Wells title last year.

Muchova is making her tournament debut as the No 7 seed. The Czech qualified for the event in 2023 but withdrew with a wrist injury and will finally make her appearance at the prestigious season finale.

The 30-year-old is a magician on the court and enjoyed her best season yet on tour by making a second Grand Slam final, and her first at Wimbledon, and winning the first WTA 1000 title of her career in Doha.

Her fellow Czech Noskova will also be making her Finals debut, thanks to her title tilt at Wimbledon, and has already enjoyed some degree of success at Indian Wells this year, having made the semi-finals.

She is 2-8 against her fellow Group 1 members and will have to pull off a few upsets if she wants to advance to the knockouts.

Svitolina back after seven-year absence

Elina Svitolina has returned to the WTA Finals stage for the first time since 2019 and will be making her fourth appearance at the event.

A champion in 2018 and runner-up to Barty the following year, the 32-year-old Ukrainian has had an eventful 2026, both on and off the court.

On the court, she won the WTA 1000 in Rome and the WTA 250 in Auckland, made the final in Dubai, and semi-finals at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, Stuttgart and Toronto.

Svitolina made her way back to the top 10 in February for the first time since October 2021, which was before she gave birth to her daughter Skai in 2022.

Off the court, Svitolina recently revealed she was ending her marriage to Gael Monfils, a decision she spoke about in detail in a post on social media and one which has attracted a massive amount of attention and scrutiny.

She is one of three former champions in the WTA Finals field and will have plenty of experience to rely on when it comes to navigating this event.

Prize money downgrade

After the WTA Finals offered a record $15.5 million in prize money in Riyadh last year, the total prize purse for the tournament has gone down by 35.5 per cent this season, to $10 million ($8 million to singles and $2 million to doubles).

Last year, Rybakina pocketed $5.235 million for winning all five of her matches at the Finals, which was the largest payout in women’s tennis history.

This year, an undefeated singles champion would earn $3.37 million.

The significant decrease is due to the emergency relocation of the Finals, which has no doubt left the WTA responsible for financing a large portion of the costs of staging the tournament, with the help of some sponsors.

The season-ending championships will be hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the next three years, but the prize money commitment has yet to be disclosed.