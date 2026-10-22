Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to celebrate fifth anniversary as 2027 tournament is announced

Preparations are in full swing for the fifth edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open at Zayed Sports City.

The tournament will run from January 30 to February 6, 2027, at the International Tennis Centre. Last season, the WTA 500 tournament welcomed more than 60,000 supporters, further cementing its status as an elite event on the international tennis calendar.

The 2027 tournament will once again feature 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing across eight days, with a $1.2 million prize fund and WTA ranking points on offer.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The fifth edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is another important milestone for Abu Dhabi’s sporting journey. The tournament has grown significantly in just a few years, while its impact reaches beyond the court through its engagement with young players, schools and the wider community. Through these initiatives, we aim to support the development of tennis, strengthen sporting culture and encourage people to make sport a way of life."

Homaid Al Shimmari, deputy group CEO, Mubadala Investment Company, said: “The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open reflects our long-standing commitment to tennis and to creating a positive impact in our community. Beyond bringing the world’s best players to Abu Dhabi, the tournament serves as a platform to inspire young people, encourage greater participation in sport, and bring families and communities together.”

2026 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during the trophy ceremony after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open at Zayed Sports City on Saturday, February 7, 2026. All photos Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during the trophy ceremony…

Sara Bejlek, embraces with Ekaterina Alexandrova after her straight-sets victory at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final. Show caption: Sara Bejlek, embraces with Ekaterina Alexandrova after her s…

Fans attend the final of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. Show caption: Fans attend the final of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open at the …

Sara Bejlek returns the ball to Ekaterina Alexandrova. Show caption: Sara Bejlek returns the ball to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Ekaterina Alexandrova serves to Sara Bejlek. Show caption: Ekaterina Alexandrova serves to Sara Bejlek.

Sara Bejlek is the second unseeded player to win the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open after Belinda Bencic in 2025. Show caption: Sara Bejlek is the second unseeded player to win the Mubadal…

Ekaterina Alexandrova serves. Show caption: Ekaterina Alexandrova serves.

Sara Bejlek takes the acclaim after winning the final. Show caption: Sara Bejlek takes the acclaim after winning the final.

Sara Bejlek returns the ball. Show caption: Sara Bejlek returns the ball.

Sara Bejlek roars after winning a point. Show caption: Sara Bejlek roars after winning a point.

View from the stands in Abu Dhabi as Sara Bejlek serves. Show caption: View from the stands in Abu Dhabi as Sara Bejlek serves.

Champion Sara Bejlek with the ball boys and girls in Abu Dhabi. Show caption: Champion Sara Bejlek with the ball boys and girls in Abu Dha…























Nigel Gupta, tournament director at MARI, the tournament’s organiser, said: “The fifth edition is a significant milestone for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, but what is most exciting is how much the tournament has grown in such a short space of time. Seeing over 60,000 in attendance in 2026 was remarkable and a real testament to the appetite for world-class tennis in Abu Dhabi and the kind of fan experience we have tried to build.”

Earlier this year, Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek won her first ever WTA Tour title by defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova in the 2026 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final.

For the 2027 edition, the tournament will introduce a new Village pass, giving fans of all ages access to the 15,000-sqm Mubadala Village. A programme of live entertainment, tennis clinics, player Q&As, food and beverage, sponsor activations, children's activities and merchandise will be on offer for both Village pass and Stadium ticket holders.

On January 30-31, the Village pass will also include access to all qualifying matches taking place across both days. Adult Village passes will be available for Dh10 per day, while children under the age of 12 can attend free of charge throughout the opening weekend.

The event has also made its mark on the wider sporting landscape, becoming the first WTA-only event to stage a wheelchair tennis tournament and reinforcing its commitment to inclusion and growing opportunities to engage with the sport.

Attendees will require a valid ticket for entry and/or participation in the Mubadala Village activities. For ticket information, visit www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com.