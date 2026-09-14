Alexander Zverev banishes US Open ghosts to triumph over Ben Shelton in final

Alexander Zverev banished one of the most painful chapters of his career on Sunday as he defeated Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 6-2 to win the US Open title and complete a remarkable Grand Slam redemption story.

Six years after squandering a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem in the 2020 final, Zverev finally lifted the trophy that had eluded him for so long, drawing on the belief and resilience he developed after his breakthrough triumph at Roland Garros in June.

The German top seed looked composed throughout a tense contest against the eighth-seeded American, resisting the relentless pressure of a partisan crowd desperate to see Shelton end a 23-year wait for an American men's Grand Slam champion.

“I think God has seen how hard we worked, how much we suffered, how much pain we went through, and I think 2026 is the outcome of all the years that happened before,” Zverev said during the presentation ceremony.

The German was so locked into the match that he initially failed to realise he had won.

When Shelton sent a service return long on match point, Zverev instinctively walked towards the baseline, apparently preparing to receive another serve.

It took several seconds for the significance of the umpire's words – “Game, set and match Zverev” – to register.

As the crowd rose to applaud, Zverev finally cracked a smile, turned towards the net and embraced Shelton.

He was beaming again when presented with a Grand Slam record $5.5 million winner's prize.

Zverev's hot start

In a contest between two of the game's most explosive athletes, Zverev seized control immediately.

Shelton, playing in his first Grand Slam final, double-faulted on break point in the opening game and struggled to match the German's precision from the back of the court.

The American produced one of the points of the match in the sixth game, racing to retrieve a drop shot before winning a tense exchange at the net.

Encouraged by his team, Shelton repeatedly moved forward in an attempt to disrupt Zverev's rhythm, but the serve-and-volley tactic failed to change the momentum.

Another double fault handed Zverev the opening set.

The second was considerably tighter, with Shelton feeding off the energy of the home crowd. The fans attempted to unsettle Zverev, roaring after the German double-faulted in the ninth game.

But the 29-year-old refused to be distracted.

He raced into a 5-0 lead in the tie-break and closed out the set as the crowd's desperate cries of “Let's go, Ben!” grew louder.

Zverev appeared on course for a straight-sets victory in the third, saving a break point in the sixth game with a devastating backhand winner.

Two games later, Shelton slipped and crashed heavily to the court, prompting an expletive from the American.

But the setback appeared to galvanise him.

Shelton unleashed a barrage of powerful groundstrokes from the baseline, finally breaking Zverev's serve and forcing a fourth set.

His resistance, however, only delayed Zverev's moment.

The German survived a gruelling 25-shot rally to secure an early break in the decider and never surrendered his advantage, closing out victory to claim the US Open title on his 11th appearance at the hardcourt major.

“My successes are a gift, the failures are a gift, and being here playing in front of you guys is a gift,” Shelton said.

The 23-year-old became the first black American man in 54 years to reach the US Open final since Arthur Ashe.

"I know ⁠that today 99.9% of the people wanted Ben to win so I'm very sorry," said Zverev. "Even though I know that the crowd was against me, the crowd was always ​incredibly fair ⁠and we as players we appreciate it."

Shelton's girlfriend, Olympic champion footballer Trinity Rodman, also made a remarkable effort to be there, racing 200 miles from her Washington Spirit game, which largely overlapped with the start of the final.

For Shelton, it was another painful defeat but also evidence of his emergence as one of the sport's leading figures.

For Zverev, it was something more profound: the closing of a wound that had remained open since 2020.