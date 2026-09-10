US Open semi-final predictions: Zverev and Shelton look strong, Pegula to upset Sabalenka

The US Open comes to a conclusion in New York this weekend and the final four in both the men's and women's singles are now set.

The men's draw has been wide open, largely thanks to the absence of world No 1 Jannik Sinner and the fitness problems of Carlos Alcaraz, who bowed out in the last eight.

Alexander Zverev will be the favourite from here, but he will have to overcome an American player and the home crowd in the final if he can first get past Karen Khachanov.

The women's line-up has plenty of stardust after the top four seeds all made the semi-finals for the first time at a Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2009.

Women's singles

Aryna Sabalenka (1) v Jessica Pegula (3)

The first of the semi-finals is one we have seen before in New York. This is a repeat of the 2024 final and a semi-final from last year. Sabalenka won both of those matches.

Since then, Pegula has won two of their three meetings, on grass in Berlin and on the hard court in Wuhan, while Sabalenka chalked up a victory over the American at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Pegula is a problem solver and will have analysed where she went wrong the last two times in New York, while Sabalenka looked vulnerable when squeaking through against Linda Noskova on Tuesday. Pegula can cause a mini upset here, but it's going to be a brutal contest and almost certain to go the distance.

Pick: Pegula in three

▶

Elena Rybakina (2) v Coco Gauff (4)

Gauff is such a fighter and knows how to use the energy of the home crowd so can never truly be ruled out. However, putting the intangibles to one side, it would be a minor shock if she got past Rybakina, who is now most people's favourite for the title, and will take the world No 1 spot next week.

The 27-year-old is a dominant force on the hard court when her serve is firing, as it has been over the past 10 days. Naomi Osaka had no answer in the last 16 before a battling Zheng Qinwen submitted to the power of her serve and ruthless groundstrokes in the quarter-finals.

Pick: Rybakina in two

Men's singles

Alexander Zverev (1) v Karen Khachanov

Zverev has reached the semi-finals at all four majors this year and is the only Grand Slam winner left standing in the men's draw.

The French Open champion and Wimbledon runner-up would probably view it as a failure if he didn't go on and claim a second major title from this point.

Zverev leads the head-to-head 6-3 and has won four of the last five against Khachanov.

Pick: Zverev in four

▶

Frances Tiafoe (11) v Ben Shelton (8)

This all-American showdown will – much to the delight of the US crowd – guarantee a home player in the final.

For both, it will be a third major semi-final of their careers, with Tiafoe a last-four loser twice in New York, and Shelton having made the semis in Australia and the US.

The 23-year-old Shelton leads their head-to-head 3-1 and seems to have all the momentum after his big win over Carlos Alcaraz. Can't see it being easy, though.

Pick: Shelton in five