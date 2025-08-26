New-look Carlos Alcaraz is cut above as he cruises to opening win at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz’s haircut rather than his tennis was the talk of the US Open as the second seed eased into round two in New York.

The Spaniard arrived at Flushing Meadows on Monday ahead of his clash with Reilly Opelka looking almost unrecognisable after shaving his head.

After impressing in a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 victory, Alcaraz asked the crowd to judge his new look, earning loud cheers when he said: “I’ve got to ask to the people if they like the new haircut or not. Do you like it guys? I think they like it.”

Alcaraz’s friend and rival Frances Tiafoe did not approve, though, with the American seen behind the scenes pulling a confused face.

“It’s definitely terrible,” said Tiafoe. “He’s my guy though. It’s funny, I looked at him and I was like, ‘I guess you’re aerodynamic’. I don’t know who told him that it’s good. I don’t know who told him to do that, but it’s terrible.”

In his press conference, Alcaraz revealed the real reason behind the cut, saying: “I felt like my hair was really long already, and before the tournament I just really wanted to get a haircut.

“My brother, he misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it. Then the only way to fix it is just shave it off. It’s not that bad, I guess.”

There were only positive reviews, though, for Alcaraz’s performance on court as he impressively maintained his record of never having lost in the opening round of a grand slam.

Alcaraz seized his opportunities when they came on Opelka’s fearsome serve, avoiding the possible danger of tiebreaks to set up a meeting with Italian Mattia Bellucci.

After clinching victory, Alcaraz used his racket to perform a golf swing – a nod to the watching Rory McIlroy.

“Today was a really difficult one,” he said. “Really tough player, tough serve. I couldn’t get the rhythm that I wanted to get but really happy with everything I’ve done today. Overall I think I did a really great performance tonight.”

Draper made to work by Gomez

Britain's Jack Draper, one year removed from his first Grand Slam semi-final appearance in New York, had to work for his first round win.

Draper outlasted qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina 6-4, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2. It was Draper's first competitive singles match since Wimbledon because of an arm injury.

“I wasn't too sure if I was going to make it here this year, but we did a great job with the team since Wimbledon to get myself back on court,” Draper said in his on-court interview.

“It wasn't my finest performance, but credit to my opponent, he played some outstanding tennis and I look forward to hopefully improving and getting better as the tournament carries on.”

The first upset of a seeded player on the day belonged to Australian Adam Walton, who took down No22 Ugo Humbert of France 6-4, 7-6, 5-7, 6-1.

Williams proud in defeat

Venus Williams battled bravely before bowing out on her return to Grand Slam tennis.

The second full day of action in New York saw all eyes turn to the Arthur Ashe Stadium's night session, where the 45-year-old Williams lost in three sets to 11th seed Karolina Muchova.

Williams only returned to competitive tennis in July following a 16-month absence from the sport and had been granted a wild card into the main draw at Flushing Meadows.

But hopes of a fairy-tale run – 28 years after her debut in the tournament – ended in a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 loss to Muchova, who was not even born when Williams turned professional in 1994.

“I didn't win today but I'm very proud of the way I played,” Williams, the US Open champion in 2000 and 2001, said.

“I don't think I've ever had a crowd on my side like that. I knew people around the world and around the United States were really rooting for me, and that felt great.”

The Bloomberg Billionaire Index in full 1 Jeff Bezos $140 billion

2 Bill Gates $98.3 billion

3 Bernard Arnault $83.1 billion

4 Warren Buffett $83 billion

5 Amancio Ortega $67.9 billion

6 Mark Zuckerberg $67.3 billion

7 Larry Page $56.8 billion

8 Larry Ellison $56.1 billion

9 Sergey Brin $55.2 billion

10 Carlos Slim $55.2 billion

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888