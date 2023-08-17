Novak Djokovic 'glad to be back' in US after forced absence

Novak Djokovic had a low-key return to competition in the US following a two-year absence, defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Cincinnati Open after the Spaniard retired early in the second set with a lower back injury.

Serbian great Djokovic won the first set 6-4, then two points into the second set, Davidovich Fokina hunched over in pain following his return and ended the match after 46 minutes.

“Kind of a mixed emotions tonight,” Djokovic said. “Really like Alejandro. Get along really well off the court. We train with each other while in Spain. He told me he has a lower back issue that appeared yesterday. It's unfortunate.”

The 36-year-old lost in doubles on Tuesday in his return to the country after missing events because of his stance on vaccines. It was the Serb's first appearance in Cincinnati since 2019. The 2020 tournament was played in New York due to the pandemic.

Djokovic said he missed playing in the biggest tournaments in the US and was thrilled to be back.

The 23-times Grand Slam champion was not allowed to compete in the US last year and earlier this year over his refusal to take a Covid-19 vaccine, but returned after the American government relaxed its rules for unvaccinated foreign travellers in May.

“Time flies. Four years seems like it was yesterday. So it's definitely nice to be back,” Djokovic told reporters. “I've had some really nice memories from this tournament.

“Winning it in 2018 obviously is a highlight for me, because it was the only Masters I hadn't won for years. I think I lost four or five finals mostly to Roger [Federer].

“But I played well in the past and was really glad to have a chance to come back to the States. It's been two years. I missed it. Some of the biggest tournaments in our sport are played on American soil. I'm just excited to play some tennis.”

World No 2 Djokovic, who lost the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz last month, is looking to capture his third Grand Slam title of the season at the August 28-September 10 US Open.

The 2021 New York runner-up last competed on hardcourts in March and said it was too early to rate his form on the surface after a rusty first match back.

“Some positives, some negatives. But at the end of the day, it's expected. First match coming back,” said Djokovic.

“It'll probably take a few sets for me to really get things going in a right way.”

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek had an encouraging start to the week, beating American qualifier Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-0.

“Last year, I didn't feel confident in Cincinnati so it's big progress for me,” Swiatek said. “I feel like it's going to give me a lot of confidence. I'm happy that I can play better tennis here this year.”

Swiatek will face Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round after the Chinese professional rallied to defeat 43-year-old Venus Williams 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.