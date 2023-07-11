Elina Svitolina stuns world No 1 Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

World No 1 Iga Swiatek crashed out of Wimbledon after losing 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.
Svitolina, who returned to the tour from maternity leave just three months ago, raised her game dramatically to beat top-ranked Swiatek on another gloomy day at SW19.
The 28-year-old Ukrainian, who gave birth to her daughter in October and returned to the WTA tour in April, won despite being a break down in both of the first two sets against the reigning US Open and French Open champion.
Svitolina, also a semi-finalist in 2019, will take on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for a place in Saturday's final.
"I don't know what is happening right now, it's really unbelievable," Svitolina said.
"I'm really, really happy that I got this chance to play here again. I was fighting, it was not easy. Iga is world number one and always fighting. It was an unbelievable match and I'm really happy I could win this one.
"Iga is not only a great champion but an unbelievable person. She was one of the first who really helped the Ukrainian people, she was a huge help. So for sure it's not easy to play someone that you share a lot of good moments. Not easy for her either but I'm really proud I could win this one."
Swiatek, a four-time major champion, won the French Open last month but was playing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time.
Svitolina was 4-2 down in the opening set and struggled to get her serve going in blustery conditions on Centre Court as Swiatek moved into a 5-3 lead.
But the momentum swung Svitolina's way as, from 0-30 down on her serve in the ninth game, she went on to win 16 of the next 18 points to bag the first set.
The players then had to endure a 20-minute break as the roof was closed due to gathering clouds.
That interruption gave Swiatek a chance to recalibrate and she came back to break Svitolina for a 2-1 lead in the second set.
It was back and forth between the two and, when neither player could break the deadlock, they headed into the tiebreak.
Svitolina jumped to a 4-2 lead but Swiatek refused to panic and a backhand error handed the Pole the set.
But Svitolina kept believing as she broke for a 2-1 lead in the decider. There was no coming back for Swiatek and a forehand into the net handed Svitolina a remarkable win.
Meanwhile, unseeded Vondrousova came back from the brink to beat fourth seed Jessica Pegula and reach her first Wimbledon semi-final.
The Czech player, ranked 42nd in the world, clawed her way back from 4-1 down in the deciding set to win 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
"I don't know what happened," said the 24-year-old. "I was 1-4 down. It's an amazing feeling. Thank you guys for the support, it was amazing."
"My best result here was the second round," she added. "I just got better. I'm just loving grass now."