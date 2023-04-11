Novak Djokovic aims to 'build form' on return to tour at Monte Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic said he is aiming to "build form" when he returns to competitive action at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

Djokovic, 35, was forced to skip the Indian Wells and Miami Open 'sunshine double' last month after being unable to obtain special permission to enter the United States amid ongoing Covid-related entry regulations.

The Serb's absence saw him briefly slip from the top ranking when Carlos Alcaraz won Indian Wells but the Spaniard's failure to defend his Miami title saw Djokovic return to world No 1 ahead of the European clay-court swing.

Returning to the tour for the first time since early March, when he lost in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships semi-finals, Djokovic said his enforced absence from the tour helped him focus on Monte Carlo, where he lost in the second round last year.

"I've done more training on clay, which is positive if you think about the clay season," said Djokovic, the 2013 and 2015 champion who meets Russian qualifier Ivan Gakhov in his first match in the second round.

"I've not had much success in Monte Carlo in the past two seasons. I haven't played great tennis here, so I'm hoping this year I can start the clay season better than previous years and build my form."

With Rafael Nadal and Alcaraz skipping Monte Carlo due to injury, Djokovic will also look to build momentum ahead of the French Open where the Serbian will target a 23rd Grand Slam to go ahead of his Spanish rival.

Djokovic, who trains in Monaco, said home comforts could prove helpful is his quest for a record-extending 39th Masters 1000 crown at Monte Carlo.

"It's a club I know well. Quite a few top players reside in Monaco and use this club as a training base," Djokovic said.

"The club transforms incredibly during the weeks of the tournament but it's a great feeling to sleep in your own bed."

Wawrinka through, Murray crashes out

Stan Wawrinka battled past Tallon Griekspoor to reach the Monte Carlo Masters second round. Getty

In Monday's first round, 2014 Monte Carlo winner Stan Wawrinka was full of relief to advance, while there were also victories for 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and Dominic Thiem.

But Andy Murray's participation in the Principality ended prematurely with the Scottish wild card despatched 6-1, 6-3 by Australian 14th seed Alex de Minaur.

Wawrinka, who next faces American eighth seed Taylor Fritz, said "it's great to be here" after his 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Tallon Griekspoor.

The 38-year-old Wawrinka, who beat Roger Federer to the 2014 title, has failed to make it past the second round since 2017 and after two seasons blighted by injury is keen to make up for lost time.

"Nowadays, each win is important," he said. "Physically I'm doing well and my form is decent enough. I'm capable of beating lots of players, I've just got to play my game."

As for Berrettini, he was claiming his first win on Monte Carlo's clay at the third attempt after dominating Maxime Cressy 6-4, 6-2.

Former French Open finalist Thiem, gradually making his way back from long-term injury, knocked out France's top hope Richard Gasquet 6-1, 6-4, with Danish sixth seed Holger Rune waiting for the 2020 US Open winner in the second round.