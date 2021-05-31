Uzbekistan on top as Asian Boxing Championships conclude in Dubai

Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0.
Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2.
Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2.
Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0.
Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2.
Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1.
Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1.
Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2.
Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1.
Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.
Uzbekistan won six of the 10 gold medals for men that were on offer at the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday.
Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon set the stage for the central Asian nation with a unanimous decision over Kazakh Daniyal Sabit in the opening light flyweight final.
World and Olympic champion Zoirov Shakhobidin doubled Uzbekistan's tally with a split decision over defending Asian champion and top seed Amit Panghal of India in the flyweight.
It was a close contest between the two southpaws with the scoreline from the five judges reading 28-29, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 27-30. Panghal’s corner lodged a protest but the jury commission rejected it.
That result took Shakhobidin’s head-to-head with the Indian to 3-0 ahead of the Tokyo Games.
Mongolians Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar and Baatarsukh Chinzorigtook the next two finals.
Enkh-Amar won a unanimous decision over Uzbek Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov in the lightweight category and Chinzorig overcame Indian Shiva Thapa in a split decision in light welterweight.
The Uzbeks then won four of the remaining six golds with defending welterweight champion Bobo-Usmon Baturov stopping Kazakh Ablaikhan Zhussupov in the first round after he suffered a deep cut above his right eye.
Jafarov Saidjamshid, Jalolov Bakhodir and Ruzmetov Dilshodbek completed their medal haul with victories over Kazakhs Kamshibek Kunkabayev and Kamshibek Kunkabayev, and Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran, respectively.
In between, Sanjeet out-boxed Kazakhstan’s Rio Olympic silver medallist Vassiliy Levit 4-1 in the heavyweight division to give India gold.
The week-long championships jointly held by the Boxing Federation of India and the UAE Boxing Federation with a prize fund of $400,000 drew more than 150 boxers, both men and women, from 17 countries.
