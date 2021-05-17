Peter Sagan battles to hard-fought sprint victory at Giro d'Italia

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ITA-GIRO-2021 Team Bora-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan celebrates winning Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia on Monday, May 17. AFP (AFP)

Peter Sagan delivered a hard-fought victory for Bora-Hansgrohe on Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia as Egan Bernal retained the pink jersey in Foligno.

After Sagan's team-mates rode hard on the front for much of the 139km stage from L’Aquila to Foligno, the three-time former world champion held off UAE Team Emirates rider Fernando Gaviria and Davide Cimolai, of Israel Start-Up Nation, to claim his second career Giro stage win.

Egan Bernal had one second shaved off his overall lead, with Remco Evenepoel now 14 seconds behind the Ineos Grenadiers rider. UAE Team Emirates' Davide Formolo remains in 10th place, just over one minute behind the Colombian leader.

It was the 18th stage win for Sagan at Grand Tours – 12 at the Tour de France, four at the Spanish Vuelta and two at the Giro.

The Slovakian moved past Merlier to top the points classification following the withdrawal on Saturday of Caleb Ewan.

"I have to say thanks to all my teammates," Sagan said, with riders set for a well-earned rest on Tuesday. "They did an impressive job, it was full gas for the last time climbs and we dropped some sprinters. It was not enough to drop everyone, but in the end I won and I'm very happy so thanks to all my team-mates.

"When Caleb Ewan won the second stage, I was very good. It was an uphill and I had very good legs. I started from a little back and I had good speed, but I was closed on the barriers and luckily, I didn't crash.

"I'm very happy to win a stage like this. It was a great effort from all the team. Day by day – we still have halfway to go and I will try my best [for the points jersey]."

🧑‍⚖️Peter lays down the law at Foligno!

🧑‍⚖️ Peter detta legge a Foligno!



How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

