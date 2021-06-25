Manny Pacquiao's comeback fight against Errol Spence confirmed for August 21

Manny Pacquiao will make his long-awaited return to the boxing ring on August 21 against WBC and IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr in what could be the Filipino superstar's final fight.

Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion, revealed in May that his next fight would be against the unbeaten Spence and the bout was officially confirmed on Thursday night by Premier Boxing Champions, the boxing management company founded by Al Haymon which represents both fighters.

🥊 FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT: Eight-Division World Champion @MannyPacquiao and undefeated Unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion @ErrolSpenceJr meet in a blockbuster championship clash August 21 live on FOX Sports PPV, live from @TMobileArena in Las Vegas! #PacquiaoSpence pic.twitter.com/jAe0IUxCs0 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) June 25, 2021

Pacquaio, 42, has not fought since defeating American Keith Thurman in July 2019 for the WBA welterweight title. He had been previously targeting bouts with Mickey Garcia and Terence Crawford only for those fights to fall through.

Pacquaio was stripped of his WBA title due to inactivity and was designated "champion in recess".

The Philippines senator told The Athletic in May that his next bout against Spence "might be" his last and would aim to go out in style, saying: "I love to challenge the top guy."

Spence most certainly is one of the top guys. The American is undefeated in 27 professional fights and most recently delivered a dominant victory over Danny Garcia in December. It was Spence's first fight since being involved in a near-fatal car crash in October 2019.

Spence won his first world title, the IBF welterweight belt, by defeating Britain's Kell Brook by 11th round stoppage in May 2017 before adding the WBC strap to his collection with a split decision win over compatriot Shawn Porter in September 2019.

