Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap dies from 'Covid-19 complications'

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap has died in a Moscow hospital due to complications from a Covid-19 infection, RT.com reported.

Abdulmanap, who also coaches his son, was taken to hospital in April when he was first believed to be suffering from pneumonia. However, he was transferred from Dagestan to the military hospital in Moscow after his condition worsened.

Abdulmanap suffered a heart attack after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, requiring emergency bypass surgery.

His condition was reported to be 'serious but stable', but it has now been reported that the 57-year-old lost his battle with the disease. The report said Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov confirmed the news on Friday.

Earlier in May, while announcing his father's ailment, Khabib said every one was having a hard time dealing with the virus.

In a social media post, Khabib wrote: "In my personal case, I've had more than 20 people sick from my family. More than 20 people were lying in the ICUs. And many of them are no longer among us. Many acquaintances have died, many parents of my relatives. Everybody is having a hard time dealing with it.”