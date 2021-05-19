Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon scheduled for November 26

Sp 10 OCT winners Kiplagat and Reuben winners 2019 The male and female marathon winners Reuben Kipyego and Vivian Kiplagat at the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon in December 2019. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

The new date for the third Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon has been set for November 26, organisers have announced on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council and sponsors Abu Dhabi National Oil Company revealed the marathon will take place with robust safety precautions to safeguard the health of participants and spectators.

This year's race will coincide with the UAE's golden jubilee National Day and Aref Al Awani, the ADSC general secretary, said they are looking forward to welcoming runners after last year's event was postponed due to the pandemic.

“The public’s health and safety remains our No 1 priority, and we are confident that the third edition will be another great day out,” he said.

“After the success of the second edition of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon in 2019, which attracted over 16,500 runners from the UAE and overseas, we look forward to welcoming back all runners for this year’s race.

“Abu Dhabi is in the process of improving the recovery phase of Covid-19 to become one of the safest destinations in the world, in terms of precautionary measures in dealing with the prevailing pandemic situation, which has largely contributed for the UAE to host a number of world sporting events in recent times.”

“Our title sponsorship of the Abu Dhabi Marathon, alongside other sporting initiatives such as our partnership with TrainYAS and the Daily Mile, embodies this commitment and our role at the centre of our community’s social fabric," said Yaser Saeed Al Mazrouei, Adnoc’s executive director.

“This year’s event will be extra special as it will provide a unique opportunity for the entire community to safely come together in celebration as we mark the UAE’s golden jubilee year.

"Race distances ranging from 2.5km, 5km, 10km, marathon relay and the full marathon are available, alongside a training and support programme to encourage everyone to participate in what promises to be an exciting marathon and unforgettable multicultural experience."

Those who want to participate in the training can sign-up and start their marathon journey with free weekly events at TrainYAS.

The places for the 2021 Abu Dhabi Marathon are strictly limited, due to Covid-19 restrictions, and individuals interested are urged to sign up at: https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com/register-now/

Runners who registered to take part in the 2020 Abu Dhabi Marathon will be automatically registered for the 2021 event. No further action is required and runners will be contacted to confirm their participation.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

The biog Alwyn Stephen says much of his success is a result of taking an educated chance on business decisions. His advice to anyone starting out in business is to have no fear as life is about taking on challenges. “If you have the ambition and dream of something, follow that dream, be positive, determined and set goals. "Nothing and no-one can stop you from succeeding with the right work application, and a little bit of luck along the way.” Mr Stephen sells his luxury fragrances at selected perfumeries around the UAE, including the House of Niche Boutique in Al Seef. He relaxes by spending time with his family at home, and enjoying his wife’s India cooking.

How it works 1) The liquid nanoclay is a mixture of water and clay that aims to convert desert land to fertile ground 2) Instead of water draining straight through the sand, it apparently helps the soil retain water 3) One application is said to last five years 4) The cost of treatment per hectare (2.4 acres) of desert varies from $7,000 to $10,000 per hectare

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

