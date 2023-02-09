Jake Paul promises to knock out 'unprofessional' Tommy Fury following no-show in Riyadh

Jake Paul has vowed it will not take more than four rounds to knock out “unprofessional” Tommy Fury after the latter failed to turn up at the pre-fight press conference ahead of their boxing bout in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Fury, 23, was scheduled to attend the Riyadh media briefing to preview his February 26 clash with Paul, which takes place at the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah.

Both unbeaten as professional boxers, Paul and Fury have spent much of the past year taunting one another, with previous attempts to stage the fight falling apart. Fury, 8-0 (4 KO), pulled out of their bout in December 2021 citing a a bacterial infection and broken rib, while last August's fight was cancelled after visa issues prevented him from travelling to the United States.

Fury, half-brother of WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was then supposed to be in Riyadh on Wednesday evening, although Paul claimed last week that the former reality TV star would remain in the UK as he needed more time to train for the contest billed as “The Truth”.

On Wednesday, upon Fury’s no-show at Riyadh’s Faisaliah Hotel, promoter George Warren said: "Everything we are hearing from camp is that he is looking excellent in the gym. He sends his apologies for not being here in person — he is dealing with a private and personal matter at the moment.

“Make no mistake, he will be here in due time to publicise and promote the event. We are planning to bring him in around 10 days before the event."

However, Paul responded: "I'm used to his behaviour at this point — he's unprofessional and he's a flake. He's not a serious businessman or a serious fighter and I'm going to prove that.

"It's why this fight is called 'The Truth', because the truth is going to come out. He's going to have to pay for all of the times he's pulled out. All the business people he screwed over, it's disrespectful.

"There's some of the biggest names in boxing [here], the biggest promoters and most influential people in the world, one of the greatest countries in the world, and he doesn't want to show up because of a 'private matter'. We all have private matters.

"When you sign up to do something, you make a commitment — that's what it should be about. It just shows me he's scared because he said he didn't need to train for this fight. Meanwhile, his first excuse was that he needed to train extra, but now it's a private matter. I love Tyson, but it's typical from the dad [John] and Tommy."

Paul, who rose to international fame as a social media personality, boasts a 6-0 record since entering boxing in early 2020, with four of those wins coming via knockout. Last time out, in October, he registered a final-round stoppage of former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

I will knock him out. And then they will still say I’m not a real boxer.



You have to believe in yourself. Don’t let anyone detract you from your goals. 3 years in and I am just getting started.



22 days to The Truth. pic.twitter.com/5CSrsOHUSv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 3, 2023

“I’m going to knock this kid [Fury] out in four rounds or less,” Paul, 26, said on Wednesday. “I’ve put every single opponent on the canvas — everyone I’ve fought has touched the ground. Tommy has no power, no idea what’s coming his way.

"He’s unprofessional, he’s not a real businessman, he’s not even a real fighter – and I’m going to prove it. That’s why this fight is called ‘The Truth’. On February 26, the truth will come out.”

Paul, who later mimicked a face-off with former world heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora, said of fighting in Saudi Arabia: “I’ve always grown up watching big fights, watching boxing, but to be here in Saudi Arabia with such amazing people, for such a massive fight, is incredible. I’d like to say thank you to the kingdom, Ministry of Sport and Prince Khaled for having me here.

“The fanbase here is amazing. The opportunity to meet so many fans here in the past while with the WWE was a big reason behind me wanting to return.”