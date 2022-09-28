Dubai will be the starting point of Floyd Mayweather's Global Titans journey

Organisers of “Global Titans Fight Night” say they plan to stage three to four shows around the world each year, with Floyd Mayweather featuring prominently – including a February bout in Nigeria and a potential clash with Jake Paul.

The series, which was initially to launch in Dubai in May, will stage its inaugural event at Coca-Cola Arena on November 13, where Mayweather will headline against YouTuber Deji in an exhibition boxing bout.

Organisers say the November card – seven fights are planned - will also feature British boxer Tommy Fury against American Paul Bamba, together with two WBC-sanctioned bouts: Delfine Persoon against Ikram Kerwat, and a super-featherweight championship between Jadier Herrera and James Wilkins.

Organisers say they have events lined up next year in Nigeria, New York and London, and have also earmarked Saudi Arabia and Los Angeles for potential shows in 2023.

“We’re looking at a two-year lockdown with Floyd Mayweather to do two to three bouts a year with us in different countries,” Uday Singh, CEO of Global Titans Fight Series, told The National. “Nigeria in February is the next after Dubai, because Floyd wants to give back to Africa.”

𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐘 𝐕𝐒. 𝐃𝐄𝐉𝐈! 🥊



🇺🇸 @FloydMayweather vs. @Deji 🇬🇧



They will headline a STACKED card on November 13 in Dubai!



Will Deji shock the world? 👀



Stay tuned for more! ⏰



🥊 #MayweatherDeji

📅 Sunday November 13

🏟 Coca-Cola Arena

🇦🇪 Dubai, United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/g63nVjssl1 — Global Titans Fight Series (@GlobalTitansFS) September 26, 2022

Singh said package tickets for the Dubai event would comprise a weigh-in ceremony and weigh-in concert – the promotion has currently three offers on the table for international acts – on November 12, and the fight night on November 13.

“[Global Titans] is bigger than before because we have some great opponents for Floyd Mayweather this time,” Singh said. “Since it’s an exhibition fight, we always thought we have to give people what they want. Looking at the demographics we have in the UAE, there are a lot of British and Europeans and they love boxing, so we went to discuss with Deji.

“It took a while to negotiate terms; Floyd had many other opponents in mind and we finally got them confirmed. Just the recent drop from Deji saying that something was coming went viral. We can see the traction globally. It’s going to be a huge fight.”

Singh said the November event will include confirmation of a Global Titans academy and foundation to be launched in Dubai early next year, which will seek to identify and then train and house boxers from around the world with the view to them competing on cards in future events.

“For Global Titans, we’re just not there for putting a show on for people - it’s a big industry and, yes, there’s money to be made - but we want to give it back to society,” Singh said.

Floyd Mayweather with Uday Singh, right, CEO of Global Titans Fight Series. Photo: Global Titans

“We have a Global Titans foundation that’s launching with this fight, where we’ll be going to developing countries and getting organic, talented fighters and boxers who don’t get the opportunity to come on platforms like ours.

"We’ll give them the necessary training, recruit them, and have them fight on big cards around the world. So we’ll be building a lot of lives, and that’s very important because we want to give it back to the people.

"Another good thing about Global Titans is we’re not just a boxing business, we’re an entertainment business. So every fight we do we’ll be having a proper concert with big names.”

Singh said he is confident the Dubai event will be able to sell out Coca-Cola Arena. The show will also air live on pay-per-view worldwide, although the official partner is yet to be announced.

“First, we know the card is strong,” Singh said. “And then the time of the year is quite favourable: week before Formula One [Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix], the Fifa World Cup [in Qatar] starts the week after.

"And with the marketing we’re going to be doing, and the passion all these boxers will have with that, and all the excitement we’re creating towards it, there’s no reason why it won’t be a packed arena in November.

"It’ll be a full house, 100 per cent. This is Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather; people just want to go see him.”

On whether Global Titans would be interested in staging a future bout between Mayweather and YouTuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul – the pair have for some time been involved in a public spat – Singh said: “We’re the ones talking to [Paul's team]; we’re in touch with them already.

“And that could be decided in November, because there’s a high chance Jake Paul is coming over to present this fight.”