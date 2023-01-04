Indian cricket board invites bids to own teams in women's IPL

India's cricket board has invited bids for ownership of teams set to compete in the inaugural women's India Premier League, which could become one of the biggest money-spinners in women's sport.

The men's IPL is the world's top Twenty20 league and by far its most lucrative. Stars of the game including Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes and T20 specialists like Sam Curran can command salaries close to or in excess of $2 million.

In December, Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history when Punjab Kings bid 185 million rupees ($2.23 million) for the all-rounder's services.

READ MORE Sam Curran bags IPL record $2.23 million contract as England players hit jackpot

According to an estimate by D and P Advisory, the men's IPL had an estimated worth of $10.9 billion last year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the formation of a women's version last year when BCCI secretary Jay Shah hinted that five or six teams could be involved.

No bidders have so far confirmed their interest, but media reports suggest that the IPL's Rajasthan Royals could seek a women's franchise.

Team backers in men's IPL include Nita Ambani, wife of multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the world's eighth-richest man according to Forbes, who owns the IPL's most successful franchise Mumbai Indians.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is also on the list of celebrity owners with Kolkata Knight Riders.

In a statement, the BCCI invited "reputed entities" to pay $6,000 for a copy of the Women's IPL tender documents, which will be available until January 21.

The contest is tentatively set for March to fit between the T20 women's World Cup in South Africa and the start of the men's IPL season.