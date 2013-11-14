Alejandro Canizares leads the way in DP World Tour Championship

Alejandro Canizares during the first round of the DP World Tour Championship. Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images

DUBAI // Alejandro Canizares’s personal paperwork was in far better shape on Thursday than it was on Sunday night.

After playing in last week’s European Tour event in Turkey, the Spaniard went through pre-flight screening before his plane trip to Dubai when a customs agent imparted some jarring news.

Canizares, who makes his own travel arrangements, had forgotten to secure a visa for Ingrid Banochova, his Czech girlfriend of the past four years. After some serious hand-wringing, and thanks to a fortunate confluence of events, they sorted through the mess upon landing in Dubai at 3am, with a major assist from the European Tour’s Middle East director, Nick Tarratt, who was waiting with a high-ranking UAE customs official when the flight arrived.

“We were very lucky and had help from a lot of people,” said Canizares, 30. “We paid the fee and they let us in.”

His documentation after the first round of the DP World Tour Championship was certainly well in order. Despite entering the season finale in the Race to Dubai ranked 54th in a field capped at 60 players, he shot a six-under 66 to take a one-shot lead at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Canizares several times described his Sunday as “stressful”, and he was not including what had transpired earlier in the day. Very much in contention entering the final round in Turkey, Canizares played with the world No 1 Tiger Woods and Henrik Stenson, the Race to Dubai leader and the perceived leading candidate for the European Tour’s top-player honours.

Canizares was the guy in the pairing that probably got limited TV air time, since he shot 73 and toppled into a tie for 18th. Still, it was his first pairing with Woods or, as he described him, “the guy I grew up watching”.

“I think it was a positive experience for me,” Canizares said. “It was difficult to get in my normal state, but it was positive because I now know I can play with the top guys.”

In a similar vein, Canizares has twice played in the star-filled Dubai finale, and has yet to finish in the top half of the field, finishing a career-best joint-36th last year.

With one career victory, in 2006, he might be unnerved to know that a couple of the season’s heavy hitters are directly on his tail.

Three of the top four in Race to Dubai points, Stenson, Justin Rose and Ian Poulter, are tied for 10th or better and within four shots of Canizares, who is ranked No 184 in the world. Ian Poulter, fourth in points, is three shots back.

Canizares got his biggest shove from two other journeymen, Australia’s Marcus Fraser and Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand, who were tied for the lead, but bogeyed the tricky 18th to fall one back. Fraser, who does not exactly leave a vapour trail when he strikes the ball, birdied all four of the par-3 holes.

“To play the par-3s in four under on this golf course, for someone who hits it my length, is pretty good,” he said.

Yet nobody was happier than Canizares, who admitted the visa issue was entirely his fault. As the mini-drama played out, he was getting the silent treatment, which is never a good sign.

“She didn’t open her mouth,” Canizares said.

Now he has the best of both words: Domestic and professional bliss.

selling@thenational.ae

Armies of Sand By Kenneth Pollack (Oxford University Press)



11 cabbie-recommended restaurants and dishes to try in Abu Dhabi Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14) Pathemari in Navy Gate for prawn biryani (from Dh12 to Dh35) Abu Al Nasar near Abu Dhabi Mall, for biryani (from Dh12 to Dh20) Bonna Annee at Navy Gate for Ethiopian food (the Bonna Annee special costs Dh42 and comes with a mix of six house stews – key wet, minchet abesh, kekel, meser be sega, tibs fir fir and shiro). Al Habasha in Tanker Mai for Ethiopian food (tibs, a hearty stew with meat, is a popular dish; here it costs Dh36.75 for lamb and beef versions) Himalayan Restaurant in Mussaffa for Nepalese (the momos and chowmein noodles are best-selling items, and go for between Dh14 and Dh20) Makalu in Mussaffa for Nepalese (get the chicken curry or chicken fry for Dh11) Al Shaheen Cafeteria near Guardian Towers for a quick morning bite, especially the egg sandwich in paratha (Dh3.50) Pinky Food Restaurant in Tanker Mai for tilapia Tasty Zone for Nepalese-style noodles (Dh15) Ibrahimi for Pakistani food (a quarter chicken tikka with roti costs Dh16)

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

