The last 15 Manchester City v Chelsea games – in pictures

SOCCER Premier League Moments May 8, 2021 – (Premier League) Manchester City 1 (Sterling 44') Chelsea 2 (Ziyech 63', Alonso 90'): City's hopes of sealing the title suffered a frustrating delay after Sergio Aguero's attempt at a Panenka penalty was easily saved by Edouard Mendy and Marcos Alonso's looping finish earned Chelsea three points - and their second win over City in three weeks. AFP (PA)

All eyes turn to Portugal on Saturday as Manchester City take on Chelsea in the Champions League final.

It will be manager Pep Guardiola's third European Cup final as a manager – after winning his previous two while at Barcelona in 2009 and 2011 – but is the first time City have reached the showpiece match.

For Chelsea, this marks their third appearance in the final, having won the tournament in 2012 and finished runners-up four years earlier. German manager Thomas Tuchel was a beaten finalist last season when his PSG team were beaten by Bayern Munich at an empty Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

The two English clubs have become regular foes in the battle for trophies in the Premier League era and this will be the fourth time this year they have met.

City started the year with a 3-1 win over Chelsea in January but Chelsea have hit back since, knocking them out of the FA Cup semi-final and defeating them at the Etihad Stadium earlier this month.

In the gallery above, you can see the previous 15 encounters between the two sides in all competitions. To move on to the next picture click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India