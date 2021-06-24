Slovakia v Spain player ratings: Martin Dubravka 4, Ondrej Duda 5; Sergio Busquets 8, Aymeric Laporte 7

A thumping win for Spain secures spot in the last 16

Spain's Aymeric Laporte celebrates scoring their second goal against Slovakia with Koke. Reuters
Spain finally found their groove at Euro 2020 after thrashing Slovakia 5-0 on Wednesday to book a place in the knockout stages.

A bizarre own goal by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka set Spain on their way on the half hour mark, before defender Aymeric Laporte doubled the lead in first half injury time.

Read More

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group E - Slovakia v Spain - La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain - June 23, 2021 Spain's Pablo Sarabia celebrates scoring their third goal with Koke Pool via REUTERS/Julio MunozEuro 2020: Spain storm into last-16 with biggest win of the tournament

After Pablo Sarabia made it 3-0 11 minutes after the break, substitute Ferran Torres got his name on the scoresheet midway through the second half. Juraj Kucka then scored Slovakia's second own goal four minutes later to complete the rout for Spain.

Facing a match they needed to win to be guaranteed progress from Group E, following uninspiring draws against Sweden and Poland, Spain duly delivered at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

Assessing the performances of the players, Andy Mitten has provided his ratings for the Spain side, while Luke Thrower offers his thoughts on Slovakia in the photo gallery above.

To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Published: June 24, 2021 07:14 AM

