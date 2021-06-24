Slovakia v Spain player ratings: Martin Dubravka 4, Ondrej Duda 5; Sergio Busquets 8, Aymeric Laporte 7

Spain finally found their groove at Euro 2020 after thrashing Slovakia 5-0 on Wednesday to book a place in the knockout stages.

A bizarre own goal by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka set Spain on their way on the half hour mark, before defender Aymeric Laporte doubled the lead in first half injury time.

After Pablo Sarabia made it 3-0 11 minutes after the break, substitute Ferran Torres got his name on the scoresheet midway through the second half. Juraj Kucka then scored Slovakia's second own goal four minutes later to complete the rout for Spain.

Facing a match they needed to win to be guaranteed progress from Group E, following uninspiring draws against Sweden and Poland, Spain duly delivered at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

