Phil Foden 9, Riyad Mahrez 8, Jay Rodriguez blunted: Manchester City v Burnley ratings

Manchester City thrashed Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium to ensure Liverpool will not be able to clinch the Premier League title when they face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez scored twice, while David Silva grabbed what will be one of his final City goals to cut the gap at the top to 20 points.

Midfielder Foden, the man of the match, said: "It is always good to play a part. I am enjoying my football. The main thing is getting the result and how the team are playing. We are sharp.

"It is down to the whole team wanting to work hard. No matter who the manager puts in they do a job.

"I'd like to think that was my best game in a City shirt. I am still learning every day but I am happy to put performances in like that."

To see ratings of all the players involved at Etihad Stadium click on the arrows in the gallery above or swipe on your mobile device.

