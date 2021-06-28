Netherlands v Czech Republic ratings: Matthijs de Ligt 4, Georginio Wijnaldum 4; Tomas Holes 9, Tomas Soucek 8

Dutch crash out after red card for Matthijs de Ligt

The Czech Republic reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals after stunning 10-man Netherlands 2-0 in Budapest thanks to second-half strikes from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick.

The goals, a header by Holes and a clinical finish by Schick, arrived after Matthijs de Ligt was sent off in the 55th minute for handball, and secured the efficient Czechs a deserved berth in the last eight against Denmark in Baku on July 3.

Spain's midfielder Sergio Busquets (L) and teammates celebrate scoring their team's first goal, an own goal scored by Slovakia's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Slovakia and Spain at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville on June 23, 2021. / AFP / POOL / Julio MUNOZSpain's inspirational leader Sergio Busquets meets his match in Croatia's saviour Luka Modric

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer, who said winning the tournament was his objective, was left to rue his misfiring side's failure to land a shot on target in a tense encounter.

"You have to take your chances at this level, and we didn't today, it wasn't good enough, the players did not reach their usual level," said De Boer.

"Tactically we weren't that bad, but suddenly one player skips away toward goal and the world turns upside down, everything changed after the red card."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Published: June 28, 2021 07:35 AM

