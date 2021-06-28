Netherlands v Czech Republic ratings: Matthijs de Ligt 4, Georginio Wijnaldum 4; Tomas Holes 9, Tomas Soucek 8

NETHERLANDS RATINGS: Maarten Stekelenburg 4 - Didn’t look comfortable at all, as he spilt a ball behind for a corner and then positioned himself poorly for Holes’ goal. PA

Denzel Dumfries 7 - Got forward brilliantly and caused plenty of problems for the Czechs, and a better pass could have released Donyell Malen. Made a great block to deny Pabel Kaderabek. Was booked for an elbow on Kaderabek. AFP

Stefan de Vrij 6 - Looked solid defensively in the first half and showed good footwork, but couldn’t step up enough to keep the Czechs out after Matthijs de Ligt was sent off. EPA

Matthijs de Ligt 4 - Missed a great headed chance. Defended brilliantly in the first half and made a superb block to deny Antonin Barak but was sent off after 55 minutes when he handled the ball. EPA

Daley Blind 5 - Played some wonderful passes, notably for De Ligt and Dumfries, but allowed the left side to become overly exposed – which was happening at times even before De Ligt was sent off. EPA

Patrick van Aanholt 4 - Found himself offside at times he really shouldn’t have and looked shaky defensively, especially after De Ligt was sent off. Failed to protect his post for Holes’ goal, having given away a silly free kick. EPA

Marten de Roon 6 - Didn’t always make the best decisions on the ball, but often kept it and put a shift in defensively. AFP

Georginio Wijnaldum 4 - Had a very quiet game and struggled to get into the attacking positions that have been so fruitful for him this tournament. Was outjumped by Kalas in the build-up to the game’s opener. PA

Frenkie de Jong 6 - Protected and moved the ball well in the first half but couldn’t get a hold of the game after the Netherlands went a man down. Booked for dissent. PA

Memphis Depay 6 - Provided a varied threat in the first half: holding the ball up well, getting in behind and using moments of skill to create chances. However, a lot of his play was really loose in the second. EPA

Donyell Malen 6 - Looked lively from the very beginning and his runs in behind were particularly tough for the Czech defence to deal with. Should have done better after getting through. EPA

SUBS: Quincy Promes (Malen 57’) 4 - He looked severely off the pace at times and there was also a naivety about some of his play that you wouldn’t expect from a 29-year-old. Reuters

Wout Weghorst - (On for De Roon 73') N/R - Worked hard but struggled to make any real impact on the game. AFP

Steven Berghuis (Van Aanholt 81’) N/R - Failed to show much quality in his passing, putting teammates in awkward positions and turning over possession. His cross at the end, which went well over everyone, summed up a miserable second half for the Dutch. Reuters

Jurrien Timber (Blind 81’) N/R - Showed a defensive solidity that had evaded some of the starters. Getty

CZECH REPUBLIC RATINGS: Tomas Vaclik 8- Did well to help Tomas Kalas out after a poor touch, but was almost caught out by Dumfries. Was brilliant for large periods of the game and did well to dive at Malen’s feet. PA

Vladimir Coufal 8 - He was a constant threat down the right hand side, putting some great balls into the box, and also defended resolutely. Booked for fouling Dumfries to stop a break. EPA

Ondrej Celustka 7 - Made some very good blocks and showed a lot of concentration, but Malen made him look lumbered at times in the first half. Looked very comfortable dealing with Weghorst aerially. AFP

Tomas Kalas 8 - Got away with a poor touch as the ball rolled through to Vaclik, but returned the favour by dealing with Dumfries after the goalkeeper was in no man’s land. Put his body on the line and made a great header to assist Holes. EPA

Pavel Kaderabek 7- Covered his teammates well at times and took the game to Dumfries. Could have done better with the placed effort that was blocked. AFP

Tomas Holes 9 - Put in a lot of good defensive work to help his defenders out and scored the goal that got the team in front. He then went on to assist the Czechs’ second after anticipating the play well to retrieve the ball. EPA

Tomas Soucek 8 - Battled well throughout and defended brilliantly, giving special attention to De Jong. Got ahead of De Roon but couldn’t quite get his header on target. EPA

Lukas Masopust 6 - Showed moments of quality but a better pass to Antonin Barak could have made it impossible for De Ligt to get a block in. AP

Antonin Barak 7 - Having seen a clear-cut chance blocked by De Ligt, it was Barak’s free kick delivery that led to the Czech Republic breaking the deadlock. Could have made it 3-0 if it wasn’t for his poor first touch. AFP

Petr Sevcik - 6, His poor passes scuppered Czech counter attacks at times, but he did get a good cross in for Soucek to get onto. EPA

Patrik Schick 8 - Was very quiet for large periods as he struggled to see much the ball, but he made no mistake once the chance came for him to get his side’s second of the game. EPA

SUBS: Jakub Jankto (79’ Masopust) N/A - Protected the ball well and helped keep the ball in the corner to manage the game. AFP

Adam Hlozek (Sevcik 85’) N/R - Worked hard and helped his team see out the game, even if no goalscoring chances came his way. AFP

Alex Kral (Holes 86’) N/R - Made a great run up the pitch to help relieve the pressure on his defenders. EPA

SUB Michael Krmencik (Schick 92’) N/R - Got a good shot off but was caught offside. AP