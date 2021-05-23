Mohamed Salah on the brink of history after another stunning season for Liverpool

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will be trying to win his third Golden Boot. PA

Even in a season that has contained some historic lows for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has already registered a series of feats that stand out in the club’s past for the right reasons.

With one game to go, he is on the brink of another achievement that would put him in a select group of three, along with perhaps the Premier League’s greatest player and its record scorer.

Salah starts Sunday's game against Crystal Palace with dual objectives: to secure the win that books Liverpool’s place in the top four and to get the goals to earn himself the Golden Boot.

He is level on 22 goals with Harry Kane. He has already become the first Liverpool player to reach 20 in three Premier League campaigns and the first since Ian Rush to reach 20 in all competitions in four successive seasons.

Salah was the Premier League’s top scorer in 2017-18 with 32 goals. A year later, his 22 put him level with his team-mate Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Even the one season when Salah did not win the Golden Boot, he finished with 19 goals, just four fewer than Jamie Vardy. Should Salah now win the award for the third time in four seasons, it would put him in exalted company.

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry both recorded hat-tricks in successive seasons, with the Frenchman taking his tally to four years as top scorer. No one else has done it more than twice.

For Jurgen Klopp, Salah’s scoring is all the more impressive because Liverpool’s has been a troubled season. Both Roberto Firmino and Mane have found goals elusive, while Diogo Jota has suffered from injuries. The Egyptian has been the constant, starting with his opening-day hat-trick against Leeds. His goals have been worth 17 points; subtract them and Liverpool would be below Aston Villa.

“It is easy to see where we would be without Mo’s goals but it’s the same for all the teams, if their top scorers don’t score it would look different,” Klopp said.

Salah’s single-minded pursuit of goals has benefited the whole side. “We know the team helps him a lot but Mo carries a lot as well: it’s his desire, it’s his professionalism, it’s his greed as well which helps us completely,” his manager added.

“And this year is one of his best years without having the best numbers of all he had. But it is a really top year for him because for a striker in a team, which is not flying constantly, scoring these numbers it is absolutely exceptional. That’s what makes him really special.”

Without Salah, though, Liverpool would not have the possibility of qualifying for next year’s Champions League. Their campaign has posed unprecedented difficulties, whether in terms of defensive injuries or complications from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Klopp has suffered personally; his mother Elisabeth died in January and, with travel banned, he was unable to go to the funeral in Germany.

“Was it the most difficult? Yes,” he said. “It was the most difficult year of my life and the season was obviously in this year because I never thought I would have to deal with the pandemic; not me personally but us all. I found that really difficult to deal with at times, to be honest.

"Football was part of it. What did I learn? That sleep is overestimated. And am I a better manager? Better, I am not sure, but much more experienced. We make so many experiences we couldn’t have in any other years. There will be a time when I appreciate that but it will be in the future, not in the moment.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.