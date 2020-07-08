Lazio's Patric facing long ban for biting opponent amid pandemic rules - in pictures

Sp09 JUL Donati biting Lazio defender Patric was sent off for biting Lecce's Giulio Donati. (Screengrab)

Lazio defender Patric could be facing a lengthy ban after being sent off for biting an opponent.

The incident happened in stoppage time of Lazio’s 2-1 loss at relegation-threatened Lecce on Tuesday.

With Lazio’s title chances all but over and players getting into an argument, the 27-year-old Patric suddenly dipped his head and bit Lecce defender Giulio Donati on the left arm.

The incident could be seen as even more serious because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with football having resumed under strict regulations which even discourage hugging in celebration after a goal.

Luis Suarez was banned for 10 matches by the English FA in 2013 for biting an opponent when he played for Liverpool.

The Uruguay forward was also suspended for nine international matches for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.

Luis Suarez biting into the arm of Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic on April 21, 2013. Shutterstock

