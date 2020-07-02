Kevin de Bruyne 9, Phil Foden 9; Joe Gomez 4: Manchester City v Liverpool player ratings

BRITAIN SOCCER ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE Ederson - 7: Excellent distribution as always. Showed great anticipation to save a curling Salah finish with 15 minutes to go. Not afraid to come miles off his line if required. EPA (EPA)

Manchester City gave Liverpool a belated reminder of their power as they thrashed their newly-crowned successors as Premier League champions 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

The inspirational Kevin de Bruyne began the rout from the penalty spot with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden also on target before an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain own goal.

It an unexpectedly crushing and sobering defeat for the Merseysiders in their first match since dethroning City and claiming their first title in 30 years last week.

Cit manager Pep Guardiola said: "We beat the champions, an extraordinary team. We are brave to play, they are brave to play.

"My team I like every single game. We tried to play football, take risks. The best team I have ever faced in my life at high pressing."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "Is the game important to us? I saw a brilliant attitude.

"They were quicker than us in mind. We lacked fluidity. Against Man City you have massive problems.

"We had moments. We had chances, we didn't use them. The result we have to take."

