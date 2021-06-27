Italy v Austria player ratings: Federico Chiesa 8, Lorenzo Insigne 5; Marcel Sabitzer 8, David Alaba 7

ITALY PLAYER RATINGS: Gianluigi Donnarumma: 5 - The 22-year-old had very few shots to stop but he looked unconvincing at times, flapping at some aerial chances. He did, however, make one vital stop in extra time. Getty Images
Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 5 - Defended well but offered little going forward, often holding his shape but it meant his side had fewer options down his right flank. EPA
Leonardo Bonucci: 7 - The captain led well from the back, doing the basics well. However, he looked vulnerable when balls went behind him and his backline. AFP
Francesco Acerbi: 7 - Had a comfortable game defensively and often ventured forward with the ball to help push his team forward when in possession. Got the assist for the second goal, holding the ball up and laying in Pessina. AP
Leonardo Spinazzola: 7 - The full-back picked up where he left off, causing the opposition defenders chaos going forward. He picked up an assist in extra time with a brilliant cross-field pass to pick out Chiesa. EPA
Nicolo Barella: 6 - Looked a threat in the first half, picking up space on the right in advanced positions. Struggled to do the same in the second half and was subbed off half way into it. EPA
Jorginho: 7 - The Chelsea midfielder was a metronome for his side, keeping them ticking with neat passes that helped them move up the pitch. Getty Images
Marco Verratti: 6 - Covered a lot of ground on the left of midfield but couldn’t help his side get the breakthrough before being subbed off. Getty Images
Domenico Berardi: 5 - The wide-man had a quiet game, rarely getting chances down the right and often opting to cut inside into bodies rather than go outside into width. Reuters
Ciro Immobile: 7 - The 31-year-old looked a danger in spells, offering runs in behind and almost scoring from a wonder-strike outside the box. EPA
Lorenzo Insigne: 5 - Insigne struggled to assert himself in the game, getting chances to cut in on his right foot but unable to make any of the chances count. EPA
SUBS: Manuel Locatelli (For Veratti 68’): 6 - The midfielder came on as part of a central shake-up with Italy chasing a winner. He was unable to impact the game offensively as he would have liked. Getty Images
Matteo Pessina (For Barella 68’): 7 - Much like Locatelli, Pessina came on to change the midfield going forward. He scored the second goal in extra time with a clinical finish. Reuters
Andrea Belotti (For Immobile 84’): 6 - Had little in the way of chances but he provided a good outlet for his side to play off. EPA
Federico Chiesa (For Berardi 84’): 8 - Came on with a point to prove as Italy pushed for a winner, scoring in the fifth minute of extra time with a good touch and expert finish. PA
Bryan Cristante (For Insigne 108’): 6 - The 26-year-old offered fresh legs for his team as they looked to see out their lead. Reuters
AUSTRIA PLAYER RATINGS: Daniel Bachmann: 6 - The goalkeeper had to make a few saves but did so with relative ease. His distribution was a positive for his team and helped them build from the back. Getty Images
David Alaba: 7 - The new Real Madrid full-back excelled both defensively and offensively down the left flank. His brilliant headed assist for Arnautovic was superb, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside call. Reuters
Martin Hinteregger: 6 - The 28-year-old was the quieter of the two centre-backs but still looked relatively assured in defence. AFP
Aleksandar Dragovic: 7 - Delivered a dominating performance in defence. He swept up well, winning a lot of duels and denying the Italian forwards at every opportunity. AP
Stefan Lainer: 6 - The right-back defended well and often ventured into the opposition half to help provide width, though he was unable to impact the game offensively. Reuters
Florian Grillitsch: 6 - The Hoffenheim midfielder helped cover the midfield throughout, shifting himself to fill gaps and deny Italy any joy down the middle. AP
Xaver Schlager: 7 - The midfielder covered a lot of ground for his side, picking up spaces that needed filling to ensure Austria stayed level throughout the game. PA
Christoph Baumgartner: 5 - Unable to get involved offensively on the left, often drifting inside Italy's defenders due to Alaba overlapping. EPA
Marcel Sabitzer: 8 - The Leipzig playmaker was the main creative outlet for Austria, running the channels well when needed. PA
Konrad Laimer: 6 - Unable to impact the game going forward, however he tracked back well to help his side hold their shape when defending. PA
Marko Arnautovic: 7 - The forward had a few chances running behind the Italy defence. He scored a header in the second half that was ruled out for being marginally offside. PA
SUBS: Alessandro Schopf (For Baumgartner 90’): 6 - Came on for the injured Baumgartner at the end of the game. He did little to influence the game offensively and struggled to help defensively. Reuters
Sasa Kalajdzic (For Arnautovic 97’): 7 - The tall striker came on to try and change the dynamic for Austria but had little service. However, he stooped low to score with a brave header from a corner to give his side some hope in the last few minutes. AFP
Louis Schaub (For Grillitsch 106’): 7 - The 26-year-old provided an assist from his corner in the second half of extra time. EPA
Michael Gregoritsch (For Schlager 106’): 6 - The striker came on as his side pushed for a way back into the game but wasn’t able to effect the outcome. Getty Images