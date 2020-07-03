'If these boys don't care about results, we'll be in big trouble' - Jose Mourinho questions mental strength of Tottenham players

Premier League - Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield United's Sander Berge celebrates the opening goal against Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane, on Thursday, July 2. The Blades won the match 3-1. Reuters (Reuters)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has questioned the mental strength of his team after their 3-1 loss at Sheffield United on Thursday.

Tottenham's Champions League hopes were left in tatters after the defeat at Bramall Lane.

Harry Kane had a goal disallowed after Lucas Moura was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up after being fouled and Mourinho's side capitulated afterwards.

The Portuguese said he learned a lot about his players by their poor reaction.

"You have to be ready to cope with negative moments and go until the last minute," he said. "In spite of my efforts in the dressing room, now I feel I know more about the profile of my players.

"I felt that in the second half we wouldn't be strong enough to cope with a team that when they're winning just defends and counter-attacks. So congratulations to them."

Mourinho has also called on his side to show the motivation in the remaining six games to finish as high in the table as they can.

The Champions League spots, even if they go down to fifth, look to have gone and a place in the Europa League is not in the bag yet either.

"It's very easy to motivate myself because it's my nature," Mourinho said. "I always say when a professional player needs an external motivation source, then he is in trouble.

"The motivation should be self-motivation, directly related to your professionalism, directly related with respect for your job, your club, the fans. That is the most important thing.

"The manager can just help but the nature of the player as a professional is the most important.

"Clearly if these boys don't care about results and don't care about the position we finish at the end of the season we'll be in big, big trouble for the future.

"So I hope that they care and fight for the best position in the table for the end of the season."

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

