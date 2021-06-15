Harry Maguire, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane training with England ahead of Scotland Euro 2020 clash – in pictures

England defender Harry Maguire continued his comeback from injury as he again trained with teammates ahead of their Euro 2020 clash with Scotland on Friday.

The Manchester United centre-half missed England's opening game of the tournament when they defeated Croatia 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday.

Maguire has not played since damaging ankle ligaments playing for United against Aston Villa on May 9.

"With Harry he's progressing well, he'll train again with a bit more of the group, a little bit more of the session," Southgate said after the Croatia game. "That's a positive, heading in a good direction."

Next up for England in Group D is old rivals Scotland at Wembley Stadium where Steve Clarke's side will be looking to improve on a disappointing 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in their opening match on Monday.