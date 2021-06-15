Harry Maguire, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane training with England ahead of Scotland Euro 2020 clash – in pictures

Three Lions continue preparation for Friday's game at Wembley

England defender Harry Maguire continued his comeback from injury as he again trained with teammates ahead of their Euro 2020 clash with Scotland on Friday.

Read More

epa09267389 Raheem Sterling (C) of England celebrates with team-mates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between England and Croatia in London, Britain, 13 June 2021. EPA/Justin Tallis / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)England v Croatia player ratings: Kalvin Phillips 8, Raheem Sterling 7; Luka Modric 6, Mateo Kovacic 5

The Manchester United centre-half missed England's opening game of the tournament when they defeated Croatia 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday.

Maguire has not played since damaging ankle ligaments playing for United against Aston Villa on May 9.

"With Harry he's progressing well, he'll train again with a bit more of the group, a little bit more of the session," Southgate said after the Croatia game. "That's a positive, heading in a good direction."

Next up for England in Group D is old rivals Scotland at Wembley Stadium where Steve Clarke's side will be looking to improve on a disappointing 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in their opening match on Monday.

Published: June 15, 2021 04:54 PM

