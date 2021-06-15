Harry Maguire, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane training with England ahead of Scotland Euro 2020 clash – in pictures
Three Lions continue preparation for Friday's game at Wembley
England defender Harry Maguire continued his comeback from injury as he again trained with teammates ahead of their Euro 2020 clash with Scotland on Friday.
The Manchester United centre-half missed England's opening game of the tournament when they defeated Croatia 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday.
Maguire has not played since damaging ankle ligaments playing for United against Aston Villa on May 9.
"With Harry he's progressing well, he'll train again with a bit more of the group, a little bit more of the session," Southgate said after the Croatia game. "That's a positive, heading in a good direction."
Next up for England in Group D is old rivals Scotland at Wembley Stadium where Steve Clarke's side will be looking to improve on a disappointing 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in their opening match on Monday.
Published: June 15, 2021 04:54 PM