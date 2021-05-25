Gareth Southgate recalls Trent Alexander-Arnold to provisional England squad for Euro 2020

SOCCER England PROVISIONAL ENGLAND SQUAD FOR EURO 2020: GOALKEEPERS: Dean Henderson (Manchester United). Caps: one. PA (PA)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

England manager Gareth Southgate has recalled Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to his provisional squad for this summer's euro 2020 finals.

Southgate has named a 33-man group that will be cut down to 26 on June 1, giving players such as Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips time to prove their fitness as they recover from injury.

Defender's Ben White and Ben Godfrey – of Brighton and Everton, respectively – and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale all receive their first England call-ups.

Manchester United's teenage attacker Mason Greenwood has been recalled for the first time since being sent home for breaking Covid-19 protocols following his debut in Iceland.

Southgate left Alexander-Arnold out of the squad for England's World Cup qualifiers in March, stating that the right-back had not been playing well enough for Liverpool.

"Trent is very unfortunate but I don't think he's played at the level that he found in the last couple of years," Southgate said at the time.

But the 22-year-old has done enough to earn his recall and is one of four right-backs in the squad along with Chelsea's Reece James, Kieran Trippier of La Liga champions Atletico Madrid and Manchester City's Kyle Walker.

Attackers Bukayo Saka and Ollie Watkins – of Arsenal and Aston Villa – plus Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham have also been selected.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford misses out, however, as do injured Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, Tottenham defender Eric Dier and Southampton forward Danny Ings.

