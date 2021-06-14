Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal take part in training before opening title defence against Hungary - in pictures

Juventus forward will be the star attraction when defending champions get their campaign under way on Tuesday

Portugal open their European Championships title defence against Hungary on Tuesday and all eyes will be on talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 36-year-old forward enters Euro 2020 following another stellar individual campaign in which he topped the Serie A scoring charts with 29 goals, even as Juventus suffered their worst season in a decade.

Focus now, though, is firmly on Portugal as the defending champions get underway in Budapest.

Ahead of their opening game at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium on Tuesday, Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates, including Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, and Pepe, went through their paces in a training session at the Illovszky Rudolf Stadium.

One major absentee was Joao Cancelo, who was forced to withdraw from the Portugal squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

Portugal, who defeated France in the 2016 final to become European champions for the first time, are drawn in a tough Group F.

After playing Hungary, Portugal face Germany on Saturday, before a rematch against World Cup holders France three days later.

Check out the best photos from their latest training session in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

