Cristiano Ronaldo penalty double edges Juventus closer to Serie A title - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Juventus snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw against Atalanta to take a massive step towards a ninth straight Serie A title.

Lazio's 2-1 loss to Sassuolo earlier in the day gave Atalanta, on an 11-match winning streak heading into the game, the chance to move second and narrow the gap to Juve to six points.

But despite trailing twice and being outplayed for long periods, Maurizio Sarri's Juventus moved eight points clear at the top with six matches remaining as Ronaldo took his tally to 28 league goals this season.

"We can't make calculations yet, we can't take our foot off the gas until we are mathematically champions," said Juve captain Leonardo Bonucci.

It was an ultimately frustrating outing for Atalanta who stay third, nine points off the pace, after conceding both spot-kicks for handball.

"What are we meant to do, cut our arms off? You can at most put your arms in front of your body," Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said.

"The interpretation of the rule is not the same here as elsewhere. Other countries don't give penalties like that. These are the rules here, fine."

Juve started brightly but it did not take long for the visitors to take control and dominate possession.

Josip Ilicic fired the first real chance of the game wide, but Atalanta grabbed the lead in the 16th minute, scoring for the 25th consecutive match in all competitions.

Papu Gomez was the creator, wriggling free in midfield before exchanging passes with Duvan Zapata before sliding the ball back for the Colombian to drill home his 15th league goal of the campaign.

Zapata was a real nuisance for Juve, with Matthijs de Ligt doing well to block another goalbound effort, before the striker narrowly failed to connect with Timothy Castagne's cross.

Paulo Dybala almost levelled for the hosts against the run of play, but his volley was deflected wide.

The reigning champions were gifted a route back into the game nine minutes after half-time as Marten de Roon was penalised for handling Dybala's cross.

Ronaldo stepped up to score his 27th Serie A goal this term, drawing him within two of Lazio's Ciro Immobile at the top of the goalscoring charts.

Atalanta continued to attack in search of the victory they needed to boost their title hopes, but shortly after substitute Muriel fired a free-kick into the wall, Malinovskiy's low strike flicked the base of the post.

Ronaldo almost put Juve in front with 10 minutes to play, but visiting goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini made an excellent save to keep out the Portuguese star's half-volley.

Malinovskiy did put Atalanta back into the lead in the 81st minute, as Muriel picked out his fellow sub to hammer a fierce shot past Wojciech Szczesny.

But Atalanta shot themselves in the foot again in the 90th minute, as Ronaldo fired in his second spot-kick after Muriel was penalised for handball.

Earlier on Saturday, Lazio's title dream suffered yet another setback as Francesco Caputo's injury-time header grabbed Sassuolo a late victory at the Stadio Olimpico.

The capital club sit eight points adrift of Juve in their tilt at a first league title since 2000, but have suffered three straight defeats.

"Talking about the Scudetto was always a bit of a stretch and we have to look reality in the face," coach Simone Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia.

"That doesn't mean we will give up. Next season, in the Champions League, we'll be able to rotate the squad more."

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

The specs: 2018 Opel Mokka X Price, as tested: Dh84,000 Engine: 1.4L, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: Six-speed auto Power: 142hp at 4,900rpm Torque: 200Nm at 1,850rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L / 100km

ARABIAN GULF LEAGUE FIXTURES Thursday, September 21

Al Dahfra v Sharjah (kick-off 5.35pm)

Al Wasl v Emirates (8.30pm) Friday, September 22

Dibba v Al Jazira (5.25pm)

Al Nasr v Al Wahda (8.30pm) Saturday, September 23

Hatta v Al Ain (5.25pm)

Ajman v Shabab Al Ahli (8.30pm)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Tickets Tickets for the 2019 Asian Cup are available online, via www.asiancup2019.com

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

THE BIO: Mohammed Ashiq Ali Proudest achievement: “I came to a new country and started this shop” Favourite TV programme: the news Favourite place in Dubai: Al Fahidi. “They started the metro in 2009 and I didn’t take it yet.” Family: six sons in Dubai and a daughter in Faisalabad

The lowdown Badla Rating: 2.5/5 Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment Director: Sujoy Ghosh Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

