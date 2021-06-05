Champions League winners Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger join the Germany Euro 2020 party - in pictures

Joachim Low is preparing his Germany stars for his final tournament in charge after 15 years as manager.

Low, 61, took over from Jurgen Klinsmann in August 2006 and went on to guide Die Mannschaft to World Cup success in 2014, when they memorably defeated hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals.

But Euro 2020 will be his last tournament after asking to end his contract early.

Low's side kick off their tournament against world champions France in Munich on June 15, and the Germans are eager to put recent results behind them, including the shock 2-1 loss to North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying in March and the 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain last November.

Chelsea trio Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger, as well as Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, joined up with the rest of the Germany squad for a training camp in Austria ahead of their warm-up game against Latvia on Monday.

They missed their side being held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark last Thursday and Low will be hoping his Champions League contingent can inject some quality ahead of their tricky Euro 2020 group games against France, Portugal and Hungary.

Pictures from their latest training session can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.