Carnage at Monaco v Lyon as four players see red for post-match brawl

Ten-man Olympique Lyonnais revived their Champions League hopes while almost ending Monaco's Ligue 1 title bid with a last-gasp 3-2 win in the principality on Sunday, but it was the post-match brawl that has grabbed much of the attention.

After Maxence Caqueret had been sent off with 20 minutes remaining, Rayan Cherki found the back of the net in the last minute to add to goals by Memphis Depay and Marcelo, putting fourth-placed Lyon on 70 points with three games left.

Monaco, who had opened the scoring through Kevin Volland and levelled for 2-2 in the 86th courtesy of a Wissam Ben Yedder penalty, are one point ahead in third place.

They now trail leaders Lille by five points and second-placed Paris Saint-Germain by four after both won their respective games on Saturday.

However, an enthralling game was quickly overshadowed after the final whistle when tempers flared and a brawl erupted in the middle of the pitch, resulting in Lyon's Mattia De Sciglio and Marcelo and Monaco's Willem Geubbels and Pietro Pellegri being sent off.

Watch the carnage unfold in the video above, while match highlights are available below.

