A blunt talker with a sense of humour, Jack Charlton helped change Leeds, England and Ireland

Jack Charlton, who died at 85, leaves a unique legacy.

He played a pivotal part in taking two countries, England and the Republic of Ireland, to levels they had not reached before, have not done since and may never do again on the global stage.

As a cornerstone of Leeds United’s greatest team, and the man whose club record of 773 appearances may never be beaten, he was a specialist in improbable success.

Charlton was defined by World Cups. He remains the only man to win the World Cup with one country and to reach the quarter-final as the manager of another.

Along with Bobby, he is one of only two pairs of brothers to win the World Cup, after the German duo of Fritz and Ottmar Walter in 1954.

He is the sixth of Sir Alf Ramsey’s team of 1966 to die but his achievements make him one of England’s immortals.

He was one of the least likely of those World Cup winners. His mother was the cousin of Newcastle’s legendary goalscorer Jackie Milburn but, unlike his brother and Bobby Moore, he was not groomed for greatness at an early age.

Charlton briefly worked in coal mines, as his father Robert did. He was signed by Leeds but sometimes used as a centre-forward and, in his own words, could be a “one-man awkward squad”.

Jack Charlton training with the Republic of Ireland in 1995.

Liverpool and Manchester United had tried to buy him but, as he approached his 29th birthday, he was still a Division Two footballer. His first cap for England came a few weeks before he turned 30.

“Jack, you know I don’t always pick the best players,” Ramsey told him, but Charlton proved a more physical foil to the classier Moore.

His excellence in the air completed the 1966 defensive unit: Ray Wilson and George Cohen flanked the centre-backs, Nobby Stiles tackled in front of them and Gordon Banks saved behind them.

Charlton was to concede a penalty for handball in the semi-final against Portugal, but Bobby scored twice. He gave away the free kick that led to Wolfgang Weber’s equaliser in the final, but Geoff Hurst completed a hat-trick in extra time.

The Charlton brothers’ relationship was not always close, but they both retired from international football on the flight back from the 1970 World Cup when Jack only played once.

He was being phased out by his country but he remained integral for his club. Don Revie’s Leeds were nearly men at times but Charlton still won the league, the FA Cup, the League Cup and two Fairs Cups.

England players Jack , left, and Bobby Charlton relaxing during training at the World Cup, Mexico City, May 1970.

He and his centre-back partner Norman Hunter both played more than 700 Leeds games; so did four more of Revie’s team. They could be formidable, uncompromising and even violent, but they could play and, in 1967, Jack Charlton succeeded Bobby as Footballer of the Year.

He played until he was 38, moved into management and won promotions with Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.

Yet his career seemed to be going nowhere after an underwhelming year in charge of Newcastle. Instead, he was appointed Republic of Ireland manager in 1986. Chosen instead of the triple European Cup winner Bob Paisley, he proved an inspired choice.

Ireland had never played in a major tournament. Charlton ended that in a transformative reign that made him a national hero in a second country.

His football could be direct, and perhaps talented players could have played in more entertaining style, but he raided the Irish diaspora, generated a remarkable team spirt and used his under appreciated tactical nous to produce some astonishing results and unforgettable memories.

Ireland beat England in Euro 1988, their first competition, and the eventual finalists Italy in New Jersey in the 1994 World Cup, both with goals by the Glaswegian Ray Houghton.

Most remarkably, Ireland marked their first World Cup, in 1990, by going to the quarter-finals, albeit without winning a game, and only losing narrowly to the hosts Italy.

Half a million people welcomed them back in Dublin afterwards. Charlton resigned after failing to qualify for Euro 1996, but he had helped shape Irish identity, during the evolution of a country from a sporting and economic backwater to a bigger player on the world stage.

A blunt talker with a famously good sense of humour, Jack Charlton helped change Leeds, England and Ireland.

How being social media savvy can improve your well being Next time when procastinating online remember that you can save thousands on paying for a personal trainer and a gym membership simply by watching YouTube videos and keeping up with the latest health tips and trends. As social media apps are becoming more and more consumed by health experts and nutritionists who are using it to awareness and encourage patients to engage in physical activity. Elizabeth Watson, a personal trainer from Stay Fit gym in Abu Dhabi suggests that “individuals can use social media as a means of keeping fit, there are a lot of great exercises you can do and train from experts at home just by watching videos on YouTube”. Norlyn Torrena, a clinical nutritionist from Burjeel Hospital advises her clients to be more technologically active “most of my clients are so engaged with their phones that I advise them to download applications that offer health related services”. Torrena said that “most people believe that dieting and keeping fit is boring”. However, by using social media apps keeping fit means that people are “modern and are kept up to date with the latest heath tips and trends”. “It can be a guide to a healthy lifestyle and exercise if used in the correct way, so I really encourage my clients to download health applications” said Mrs Torrena. People can also connect with each other and exchange “tips and notes, it’s extremely healthy and fun”.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

Pakistan World Cup squad Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez(subject to fitness), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain Two additions for England ODIs: Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

Zakat definitions Zakat: an Arabic word meaning ‘to cleanse’ or ‘purification’. Nisab: the minimum amount that a Muslim must have before being obliged to pay zakat. Traditionally, the nisab threshold was 87.48 grams of gold, or 612.36 grams of silver. The monetary value of the nisab therefore varies by current prices and currencies. Zakat Al Mal: the ‘cleansing’ of wealth, as one of the five pillars of Islam; a spiritual duty for all Muslims meeting the ‘nisab’ wealth criteria in a lunar year, to pay 2.5 per cent of their wealth in alms to the deserving and needy. Zakat Al Fitr: a donation to charity given during Ramadan, before Eid Al Fitr, in the form of food. Every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of the needs of themselves and their family must pay two qadahs (an old measure just over 2 kilograms) of flour, wheat, barley or rice from each person in a household, as a minimum.

