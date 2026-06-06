From tears to talisman: Musab Al Juwayr carries Saudi Arabia's World Cup hopes

Musab Al Juwayr was 18 years old and in tears. The young Al Hilal midfielder sat alone on the turf at Riyadh's Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium after a costly late mistake had helped condemn his boyhood club to defeat. Teammates gathered around him. So did coach Leonardo Jardim. Nothing could stem the emotion.

For a player raised in an Al Hilal family and living the dream of wearing the club's blue shirt, the mistake felt devastating. Yet among those offering comfort was former club president Prince Mohammed bin Faisal, who publicly urged supporters to look beyond the result. Al Hilal may have lost three points, he wrote, but they had gained a future star.

Five years on, those words look prophetic. Al Juwayr has evolved from a talented but emotional teenager into one of the most influential young footballers in Saudi Arabia. With the World Cup on the horizon and a new generation beginning to emerge behind veteran captain Salem Al Dawsari, the 22-year-old playmaker has become central to both club and country's ambitions.

Al Juwayr hails from a Riyadh family with roots that local genealogy accounts trace back to the Utaybah, one of Arabia’s most established tribes. Their lineage is widely understood to descend from the Adnani Arabs, with branches spread across the Gulf, the Levant and the southern reaches of Mesopotamia.

Brought up in the capital and devoted to Al Hilal, the most decorated club in Asian football, Al Juwayr came through the club’s youth academy. By the time he was 18, they valued him enough to offer him his first professional contract and in August 2021, he signed the deal in the presence of chairman Fahad bin Nafel.

By then, he had already demonstrated how important he was becoming for his country. On July 6, 2021, he captained Saudi Arabia’s under-20 side to the Arab Cup for Youth title in Egypt, scoring inside the opening minutes of the final against Algeria. He was only 17 years old and already captivating audiences. Twelve months later, he did it again. Leading the team to a second consecutive title. He scored in the penalty shoot-out against Egypt and was named the tournament’s best player.

Musab Al Juwayr, centre, in action against of Al Ahly during the Fifa Club World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National Info

Saudi newspaper Al Watan described him as an outstanding captain, writing that he had organised the midfield, was behind every dangerous Saudi attack and was imperious in leading his teammates to the Arab title. It was during these tournaments that Al Juwayr not only demonstrated his capacity for leadership but the innate talent that proved clutch in high-pressure games.

The problem for a young player trying to establish himself at senior level was that PIF-backed Al Hilal had assembled one of Asia's most formidable squads, filled to the brim with established stars and major international names. It left little room for a young playmaker to develop. He made 12 league appearances in 2022/23 and just two before he was loaned to city rivals Al Shabab in January 2024. In September, he was sent out on loan to Shabab again, and across those two spells, Al Juwayr was finally playing regular football.

In 2024/25, he contributed five goals and 10 assists in 31 league appearances. He led the division in total passes with 2,114 and finished second for chances created with 69. His performances were such that he won the Young Player of the Month award by Roshn every single month of the 2024/25 campaign. When Al Ettifaq and Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum was asked which player in the league had most impressed him, he didn’t hesitate in naming Al Juwayr.

Abderrazak Hamdallah, the Moroccan striker and a veteran of the Saudi Pro League, said in May 2025 that Al Juwayr was "a player from the golden era" and the finest midfielder in the Saudi game. He went as far as to rank him ahead of Marcelo Brozovic, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Neves.

In August 2025, Al Juwayr left Al Hilal permanently to join Al Qadsiah on a five-year deal. It was reported that he had told Al Hilal he would only stay if he was guaranteed regular first-team football, a condition the club declined. The player put his own personal ambition ahead of his love for his boyhood club.

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"When we analysed them in the videos, I already saw on the ball and the passes he made between the lines that he was really good," the former Liverpool midfielder said.

At Al Qadsiah, he was handed the No 10 shirt and placed at the heart of a side that went 17 league matches unbeaten under former Liverpool and Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers who took over the side in December 2025. This season, the playmaker has contributed four goals and 10 assists in 28 league appearances, dazzling at every turn.

His performances for the club consistently made headlines news. Herve Renard, who returned for a second spell in charge of Saudi Arabia in late 2024, made him an integral part of his tactical plans from the outset. By late November 2025, the midfielder had started every match available to him under Renard, a run of 22 consecutive appearances. That included World Cup qualification, the Gulf Cup and the Arab Cup.

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The World Cup qualifier against Bahrain in June 2025 demonstrated just how vital the youngster had become to the overall team dynamics. Saudi Arabia needed to win to keep their hopes of automatic qualification alive. After 16 minutes, Al Juwayr arrived at the back post to meet Al Dawsari’s cross and volleyed in the opening goal of a 2-0 victory. Another high-pressure game, another important contribution.

Right-footed and 1.78m tall, Al Juwayr thrives in pockets of space between the lines. Excellent at receiving the ball under pressure and progressing up the pitch, his speed of thought consistently outpaces the defensive structure around him. His vision, combined with his high footballing IQ, allows him to uncover space and play the passes others wouldn’t even attempt.

If Saudi Arabia have any hope of advancing from a group containing Spain and Uruguay in the upcoming World Cup, their players must provide both creativity and discipline. It will be up to Al Juwayr and Co to prove the new generation has what it takes to guide the country forward and provide yet another big upset.