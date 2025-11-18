'It’s a do-or-die game': Excitement high in Basra ahead of crunch Iraq vs UAE World Cup qualifier

The first leg of the AFC World Cup qualifying play-off between the UAE and Iraq ended in a tense 1-1 draw in Abu Dhabi last week, leaving all to play for on Iraqi soil in Basra on Tuesday night.

The atmosphere in the southern city is electric. The high-stakes showdown will take place at Basra International Stadium (8pm kick off, UAE) and will determine who advances to the 2026 World Cup inter-confederation play-off tournament.

That final round of qualifying will take place in Mexico next March when six teams will compete for the final two places at the global finals in North America. The winner of tonight's second leg will represent Asia. For the other, the dream will be over.

“It’s a do-or-die game,” Iraq fan Hussein Sankour, 24, told The National in Basra.

“We have to win. It’s a privilege to play on our soil, so we have not to miss it,” Mr Sankour, a taxi driver, added.

Provincial authorities in Basra have declared Tuesday a holiday to give the Iraqi fans the opportunity to support their national team, known as The Lions of Mesopotamia, in large numbers. More than 60,000 fans are expected to descend on the stadium.

The Iraqi Ministry of Transportation has offered free tickets for trains to Basra. The UAE Football Association has also played its part. The FA announced the provision of five private jets to transport Emirati fans over for the match.

Locals and visitors alike sense the gravity of what’s to come. Basra has mobilised for security and celebration in equal measure.

Billboards to welcome the UAE team have been erected in the city’s main streets. “Iraq welcomes the Emirates”, one of them reads, alongside the flags of both nations.

“The UAE has always been a supporter of Iraq, and it still is,” said Omar Rahman, 37, who plans to attend the game with his two sons. “If we win, we'll be happy, and if they win, we'll be happy too."

The city, long a powerhouse of Iraqi history and culture, has been quick to showcase its charm by welcoming fans, rolling out logistical plans, and preparing for a surge of passionate supporters chanting for the home team.

Hours before kick off, Basra is already beating to the rhythm of football. From the corniche to the old souqs, the southern port city has slipped into full match-day mode, with Iraqi and UAE flags stretched out on cars.

Fans in Basra decorate their car with Iraq flags ahead of the World Cup qualifier against UAE. Aymen Al Ameri / The National

Tonight's clash is truly pivotal for the World Cup dreams of both nations, but for Basrawis, the event transcends sport.

It has become a civic celebration, a moment of unity, and a test of their city’s readiness to host major international matches.

“I’m proud that people from around the world are visiting our city for such world-class events,” said Zahara Jumaa, 33. “We are on the map again after all these years of war and neglect.”

Groups of young men, mainly from other provinces, gathered along the Shatt al Arab Corniche, waving flags as fishing boats pass by blasting out patriotic songs.

“The Lions of Mesopotamia will win,” confidently predicted Hussein Mohammed Fadhil, who came from Karbala province with his seven friends. An Iraqi flag has been proudly attached to his SUV.

Expectant home fans can be seen with Iraqi flags draped over their shoulders, dancing and shouting the names of their favourite players.

Basra has hosted big games before – including the Gulf Cup in 2023 – but the tone on Tuesday feels different: more intense, more emotional, and charged with the sense that this match could set Iraq on the path towards a long-awaited return to the world stage.

The national team has made it once – all the way back in 1986. Tonight all eyes will be on the Basra International Stadium and the people of Basra feel something special is brewing.

