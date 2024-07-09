Netherlands v England: Will Kane rediscover best form and who can contain Dumfries?

England face the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday evening looking to book a place in back-to-back European Championship finals.

Gareth Southgate’s side have been heavily criticised for their performances at Euro 2024 but are one game away from Sunday’s showpiece in Berlin.

Here, we take a look at some of the key match-ups and talking points ahead of the semi-final.

Kane v Van Dijk

It would have been unthinkable before a ball was kicked at the Euros to consider that Harry Kane’s place in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI would be called into question.

England striker Kane has endured an underwhelming tournament, far from the goal machine he proved in his first season at Bayern Munich.

Kane, 30, has notched just two goals at these Euros, including the winner in England's last-16 extra-time win over Slovakia.

Finishing the season with a back problem, Kane clearly is nowhere close to his physical peak and now must tussle with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The giant Dutchman has not been at his best either but like his team, has improved in the knock-out rounds.

With Southgate reluctant to take off his stars, keeping Kane marshalled could go a long way to stopping the somewhat limited threat England have thus far offered.

In all likelihood, Southgate will stick with his talisman for such a big game, but the fact his place is even being speculated about speaks volumes for his summer so far.

Shaw or Trippier v Dumfries

Luke Shaw of England, left, tussles with Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland. EPA

Luke Shaw made his long-awaited comeback from injury as he came off the bench in Saturday's quarter-final against Switzerland, racking up his first minutes since a hamstring problem he suffered at Manchester United in February.

The defender, 28, had hoped to be available earlier in the competition as Southgate opted to bring just one recognised left-back in his 26-man squad – but a setback delayed his return.

Now though, he insists he is ready to start against the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

Southgate must weigh up whether to turn to Shaw or stick with Kieran Trippier to contain the threat posed by Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries.

Dutch right-back Dumfries leapt to fame for his buccaneering runs down the right in Euro 2020 and he has been a menace again this summer.

The always-enterprising Dumfries set up his team's winner against Turkey in the quarter-final with a dangerous raking cross.

Whether it's Shaw or Trippier, their primary job will be to keep Dumfries out of the game, which is no easy task.

Three and easy

Southgate made the call to switch to a back three against Switzerland and, while the tie was ultimately decided on penalties, England did produce an improved performance.

Shaw could now come in to help the balance even more, while Marc Guehi is available after serving a one-match ban.

The shift, though, has allowed Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham more chance to roam with the pair able to both operate centrally, while Bukayo Saka’s turn at right wing-back saw the Arsenal man produce his best football of the tournament so far.

All in all, it now seems improbable Southgate would abandon the change in system after one game, although – unlike the Swiss – the Netherlands do usually operate with a back four.

Bellingham v Schouten and Reijnders

Jerdy Schouten of Netherlands sends Salih Ozcan of Turkey tumbling. EPA

While England and Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham has not hit top form yet, he has played a decisive role at key moments in England's run to the semi-finals.

His most dramatic contribution was a stunning overhead kick against Slovakia late in the last-16 clash to save England from elimination.

Netherlands will be looking to their deeper-lying midfield duo Tijjani Reijnders and Jerdy Schouten to keep Bellingham under wraps.

The Dutch pair have fared well together and coach Ronald Koeman seems all-in on them now after starting Joey Veerman against Austria but hauling him off in the first half as the Dutch fell to defeat in their third group game.