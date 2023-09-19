Harry Kane says he would always have picked Bayern Munich ahead of Manchester United

Harry Kane says there was never any chance of him joining Manchester United in the summer – because he was so determined to sign for Bayern Munich.

Kane faces English opposition for the first time since his £100 million switch to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night as the Bavarians open their Champions League campaign by hosting Erik ten Hag's struggling United side (11pm UAE time).

The Red Devils have made a lackluster start to the season and were outplayed in a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton at the weekend.

Kane, by contrast, has hit the ground running in Germany and his goals have helped Bayern make an unbeaten start to the defence of their Bundesliga crown.

Asked if there was any chance he could have joined United instead, Kane said: “Obviously over the summer I know there were some talks between a few clubs in the background, but Bayern were a team I was really interested and excited by.

“There were not too many other discussions once they came in. It was between them and Tottenham to talk and then the deal got done. My focus is on here. Manchester United are a great club, a really big club as well. I just decided to come here and am really happy I have.”

Kane has scored four Bundesliga goals for Bayern, including in the 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday night, and has earned praise from his teammates and manager Thomas Tuchel for his rapid adjustment to life in a new league.

“Being here now, I am just enjoying the new surroundings," added the England captain. "I have been back and forth with the internationals and the birth of my fourth child.

“I still don’t feel I have fully settled in to everything yet, that will take a bit more time, but over the course of the season I will get to know more about the club and speak to the big names who have played here before.”

Kane added: “It has been a good start for me here. Whenever there is a big transfer, there is always a little bit more pressure and expectation going into the first few games to see how you start.

“I am really pleased to have scored the four goals so far. I think I can play better, and that will come with just getting to know my team-mates more, the system and the way we play. There is definitely room for improvement in my all-round game.”

On Wednesday, Bayern welcome a United side beset by negative headlines. Results have been poor - they have lost three of their last four in the Premier League and sit 13th in the table - while winger Antony has been granted leave following accusations of domestic abuse and Jadon Sancho has been banished from the first-team following his public spat with Ten Hag.

But Kane said: “United have been going through a tough spell recently, but sometimes that can be really dangerous. They are looking for a big response and we need to be careful of that. We are at home and want to dictate the game, to play the way we want to – but they have some threats as well who we have to be careful of."

As well as the absent Antony and Sancho, United will be without the injured quartet of Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Mount. Bayern, meanwhile, are still missing keeper Manuel Neuer, full-back Raphael Guerreiro and winger Kingsley Coman.