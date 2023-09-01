Al Ittihad v Al Hilal live: Will Neymar make Saudi Pro League debut?

<div><h2><strong>High stakes and big stars make for a box office showdown in Jeddah</strong></h2><p>The marquee fixture in Saudi Arabian football takes place tonight in Jeddah, when Saudi Pro League (SPL) champions Al Ittihad host record-title winners Al Hilal at the <span style="letter-spacing:.15pt;background:white;">Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium</span>. </p><p><span style="letter-spacing:.15pt;background:white;">As if a match, billed the Saudi “Clasico”, between the two most successful clubs in the kingdom wasn’t enough, Ittihad enter the encounter top of the still-nascent SPL.</span> </p><p><span style="letter-spacing:.15pt;background:white;">Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, with the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho in their ranks, boast a 100 per cent record thus far, with four wins from four. In fact, they have yet to concede a goal. </span></p><p><span style="letter-spacing:.15pt;background:white;">That forms part of the mission, then, for Hilal. Thankfully, the Riyadh club, also unbeaten this campaign, now have Aleksandar Mitrovic leading their line following his move last month from Fulham, while Brazilian winger Malcom has quickly found his feet in the league after arriving from Zenit St Petersburg. Add that to fellow new-boy Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has carried over his goalscoring threat from Lazio. </span></p><p><span style="letter-spacing:.15pt;background:white;">And they’re all ably supplied by Ruben Neves, the wily Portuguese playmaker, formerly of Wolves. </span></p><p><span style="letter-spacing:.15pt;background:white;">However, Hilal might have to make do without superstar signing Neymar. The Brazilian, one of the most recognisable players in the game, is recovering from an ankle injury. </span></p><p><span style="letter-spacing:.15pt;background:white;">At least Benzema, withdrawn with a thigh injury before half-time last week, is expected to return to captain Ittihad. The eagerly-anticipated full team news will arrive at 9pm.</span></p><p><span style="letter-spacing:.15pt;background:white;">So, a plethora of recently acquired stars, arguably the country’s two biggest teams, both undefeated, first in the table against third – what more could you ask for? </span></p><p><em><span style="letter-spacing:.15pt;background:white;">Our reporter John McAuley is on the ground in Jeddah and will be posting updates throughout the evening.</span></em></p></div>