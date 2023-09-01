LATEST UPDATES
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al-Hilal v Al-Feiha - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - August 19, 2023 New signing Al-Hilal's Neymar is presented to the fans inside the stadium before the match

Al Ittihad v Al Hilal live: Will Neymar make Saudi Pro League debut?

Brazilian forward still recovering from old ankle injury after signing for Hilal from PSG

  • Al Ittihad v Al Hilal, kick off 10pm (UAE)
  • Fitness doubts over Hilal's Neymar and Ittihad's Benzema - team news at 9pm (UAE)
  • European transfer window closes 3am (UAE)
  • Saudi Pro League transfer window closes September 27
Updated: September 01, 2023, 3:23 PM
