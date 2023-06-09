Inter Milan ready to 'seize the opportunity' against Man City

Manchester City might be the favourites when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday, but the Serie A side are not going to simply roll over.

Read more Man City v Inter Milan: Where to watch the Champions League final in the UAE

Guardiola's side wrapped up a fifth Premier League title in six seasons, beat Manchester United to win the FA Cup last weekend, and could be crowned European champions for the first time with victory over Inter at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Their only previous Champions League final appearance ended in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea. That could change on Saturday, but Inter manager Simone Inzaghi said his team is ready to shock the football world.

Inzaghi's side are in good form themselves, having won 11 of their last 12 matches in all competitions. The Italian labelled City the strongest team in the world but said that his players were ready to cause an upset.

"We know we have a huge opportunity to write a page in football history," Inzaghi said.

"We know it will be very difficult but we will try. Together is the word that brought us here and together we will try to win on Saturday.

"We know the type of match we'll have to play tomorrow. City are the strongest team in the world, they proved it in the matches they've played.

"We're proud to have come this far, we'll do everything to play a game of incredible concentration. We'll have to limit our mistakes and seize the opportunities we have."

Meanwhile, Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has urged his team to seize the moment against the Premier League heavyweights.

The Argentina international is hoping to cap a memorable season with victory in Turkey after his country's success in the World Cup in December.

Speaking ahead of the final, Martinez said: "These are the two major finals a footballer can play.

"You know you have made it to the end thanks to all the hard work you have done throughout the year and teamwork.

"If you want to achieve your goal this is the very last step and we must be ready to take it. It will be a very important game for everyone at Inter and the club."