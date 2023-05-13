Live: Premier League games starting with Leeds v Newcastle plus Championship play-offs

<div><h1>Allardyce: Fear of relegation should fire up Leeds</h1><p>Sam Allardyce has said “the fear of relegation” should motivate his Leeds United players to “fight hard” in their bid to avoid dropping out of the Premier League.</p><p>In his first game in charge last week, Allardyce saw his new team <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/05/06/guardiola-not-pleased-with-penalty-change-as-man-city-extend-lead-at-top-of-premier-league/" target="_blank">lose 2-1 at title-chasing Manchester City</a> and, after relegation rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest both picked up victories on Monday, Leeds find themselves second bottom of the table, two points from safety.</p><p>“What I am hoping for is good mental resilience that allows them to perform at their highest quality,” said Allardyce, who takes on former club Newcastle at Elland Road on Saturday. </p><p>“The fear needs to drive them on. The fear of relegation, the fear of losing their Premier League status."</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/05/11/sam-allardyce-insists-fear-of-relegation-should-make-leeds-united-players-fight-hard/">Read the full story</a></p><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/5/12/7ffb60f4-10f2-4d01-8d11-ecb1f0a33ea2.jpeg" /><figcaption>Leeds manager Sam Allardyce. Getty</figcaption></figure><div></div></div>