Inter's fearsome 'LuLa' duo firing again as they face rivals Milan in Champions League

Inter Milan's fearsome “LuLa” striking partnership is firing on all cylinders again as the club prepare to battle local rivals AC Milan in a Champions League semi-final showdown.

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez's potent double-act was dubbed “LuLa” during the Belgian’s first spell at Inter, when their goals helped the club to clinch the Serie A title in 2021.

Argentine Martínez has continued to lead the line this season as Lukaku's return on loan from Chelsea was initially dogged by injury issues and poor form.

But the partnership is back up and running as Lukaku has rediscovered his mojo just at the right time, scoring three goals in his last three Serie A matches. The Belgian striker has also chipped in with three assists in those games.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said on Tuesday: “We had a period in which our strikers weren't scoring. But I was calm then and I am now because we always had the chances.

“Romelu is very important for us and we brought him in for this, for the goals he's scoring. He had an injury that kept him out for nearly four months, but now he's good, he's scoring and he's helping us. He's an extra weapon for us.”

Inter are aiming to reach the Champions League final for the first time since Jose Mourinho led them to a Serie A, Italian Cup and European Cup treble in 2010.

The first leg of the all-Milan showdown is on Wednesday, with the second leg taking place next Tuesday.

Lukaku's return to form has coincided with Inter shaking off a poor run that saw them clock up just one victory in nine matches. They have now won their last five matches in all competitions, racking up 15 goals and conceding just one.

Now they are aiming to land another treble as they face Fiorentina in the Italian Cup final on May 24, having already beaten Milan to win the Italian Super Cup in January.

“This is ‘the’ derby, not 'a' derby,” Inzaghi said. “We're not hiding the importance this match has for us, for the fans, for the club.”

Meanwhile, AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud is determined to add another Champions League crown to his medal collection.

The Frenchman, 37 in September, earned a winner’s medal as an unused sub in Chelsea’s 1-0 final win over Manchester City in 2021.

“Today I’m more motivated than ever,” said Giroud. “For me, it’s a great opportunity to win the Champions League. I’m [nearly] 37 years old, but I have the same motivations as a young boy.”

The Milan rivals go head-to-head for the right to face either Real Madrid or City in next month’s final in Istanbul and Giroud said: “A derby is always a special match. I am very proud of this Milan team and we hope to do something great tomorrow.”

Milan manager Stefano Pioli, could be missing striker Rafael Leao for the game after he limped off in the 11th minute of Saturday's 2-0 Serie A win against Lazio.

The forward returned to training on Tuesday but Pioli will wait until the last minute to make a decision.

“Tomorrow he will try to push himself to the maximum to understand if he can take part in the match,” Pioli said.

“If I call him up, it will be because he's fit to play. If the tests are fine he could even start.”